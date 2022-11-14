The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Status With Joaquim Valente

Watch : Inside Gisele Bundchen's Post-Divorce Trip to Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen has finalized her divorce with Tom Brady, but that may not necessarily mean she's jumping into the dating pool.

Over the weekend, the supermodel—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the NFL star—sparked romance speculation with her children's jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after they were seen grabbing dinner in Costa Rica. While the occasion marked the one of the first times Gisele was sighted since announcing her split from Tom, a source close to the situation exclusively tells E! News that she and Joaquim are not dating and their dinner was actually a friendly group outing.

"Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous," the insider says, noting that the pair were joined by a group of kids and adults—including a school teacher for one of her children and Joaquim's brothers, who have also been teaching the family martial arts for "a long time."

The source adds of the romance rumors, "This is not just completely false—it's absurd."