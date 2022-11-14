The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Status With Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen has finalized her divorce with Tom Brady, but that may not necessarily mean she's jumping into the dating pool.
Over the weekend, the supermodel—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the NFL star—sparked romance speculation with her children's jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after they were seen grabbing dinner in Costa Rica. While the occasion marked the one of the first times Gisele was sighted since announcing her split from Tom, a source close to the situation exclusively tells E! News that she and Joaquim are not dating and their dinner was actually a friendly group outing.
"Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous," the insider says, noting that the pair were joined by a group of kids and adults—including a school teacher for one of her children and Joaquim's brothers, who have also been teaching the family martial arts for "a long time."
The source adds of the romance rumors, "This is not just completely false—it's absurd."
A co-founder of the Valente Brothers martial arts studio in Florida, Joaquim has also trained Gisele in jiu-jitsu. In February, she posted a video of herself taking one of his classes, writing on Instagram, "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women."
Thanking the Valente Brothers for being "awesome teachers," she continued, "I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"
The 42-year-old also posed in a martial arts photo shoot with Joaquim and his brothers for Dust magazine in 2021.
Their group dinner comes more than two weeks after Gisele and Tom confirmed they had ended their 13-year marriage. In an Oct. 28 statement, Gisele shared that she and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had "grown apart" but both were filled with "much gratitude" for their time together.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote on Instagram Story. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention the greatly deserve."
Meanwhile, Tom said in a statement of his own at the time that that their decision to break up was made after "much consideration," noting, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."
He added, "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
A separate source later told E! News that Gisele took her kids to Costa Rica because she "wanted to get away to her happy place."
"They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing," the second insider said. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."
E! News reached out to Gisele's rep and Joaquim but has not received a comment.