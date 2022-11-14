2 Chainz Shares the Accessory He Buys Every Week Plus 5 More Things He Can’t Live Without

We interviewed 2 Chainz because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have our football-watching rituals, from the lucky clothes that we wear to the delicious snacks we eat at a tailgate. 2 Chainz wants you to add something new to your Thursday night football experience. He teamed up with Prime Video to host the Amazon Music Live concert series, which will air every Thursday after the game. Artists will perform new music followed by an interview with 2 Chainz.
2 Chainz shared, "It's all about giving artists an opportunity with a massive platform and open them up to different living rooms across America that would not normally see them perform live." It's not just the fans experiencing something new. 2 Chainz explained, "Kane Brown is one of country music's biggest stars. I've never seen a country music live show before, so I'm excited to branch out." Lil Wayne is set to perform on November 17, 2022, and Anuel AA will take the stage on December 1, 2022.
He also reflected on the two prior concerts, remarking, "The first week, we had Lil Baby. I was super excited for that because he's from Atlanta, obviously. He's doing very well and just dropped this dope album. I was happy to see him. Then, Megan Thee Stallion just blew me away. I'm gonna be for real, she just had such high energy and great choreography."
In an exclusive E! interview, the Amazon Music Live host shared the things he can't live without. His picks include game day must-haves, backstage essentials, and the signature elements of his style, including one accessory that he shops for "every week."
6 Things 2 Chainz Can't Live Without
Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural Raw Snack Nuts, 100 Calorie Travel Bags, 32 count
"My biggest go-to snack has to be almonds. I'm not a big donut or sweet snacks kind of person. I destroy the hell out of those almond snack packs, eating and walking at the same time."
These almond snack packs have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
"I always need some headphones, period. I have the AirPods that go over your ears, the huge ones. I've been using those lately and I like them a lot."
These come in four colors and they have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Level Beanie
"I've got a crazy amount of hats. I like beanies. Even when it's not beanie weather, I will still wear a beanie. I am a beanie skull cap type of guy."
These beanies come in 23 colors and they have 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bond No. 9 The Scent Of Peace Candle
E!: What are some of your backstage essentials?
2 Chainz: I definitely need candles. I have Bond No 9. Candles on my rider. We have snacks backstage too. I usually just go for the fruit. I'm just straight savage with pineapple. I love putting my fork in a kiwi, you know what I'm saying? I will drink a bottle of water. Then, I will say a prayer. That's my routine. And, I have some music playing in the background. It's no stress at all.
Yaheetech Recliner Chair
E!: Tell me about your football watching setup when you're at home.
2 Chainz: My recliner chair is the first thing that comes to mind. I have to watch the game in a recliner chair. I gotta keep them feet up if I'm gonna be watching for a few hours.
This recliner chair comes in five colors and it has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Balenciaga Eyewear LED Frame Sunglasses
"I buy sunglasses every week. I have a sensitivity to light. Light can irritate my eyes. A few years ago, I started getting shades, with different frames. Ultimately, it became a part of my image. I just bought these new Balenciagas that have an LED logo that actually lights up and changes. I've seen videos of performances with me wearing them and the sunglasses look so cool. Sunglasses are one of my must-haves. I gotta have 10-20 pairs of shades on hand."
