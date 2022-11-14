Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Wedding Ceremony Attended by Kelly Rizzo

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Bob Saget's family had a big reason to smile this weekend.

The Fuller House star's eldest daughter Aubrey Saget, 35, married Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, according to social media posts from Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo.

"The best wedding that ever existed started like this," Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 14. "@AndyKabel @AubreySaget."

While the newlyweds are keeping their wedding celebrations off of social media for now, guests were able to offer a preview into the festivities, which included coconut drinks and gorgeous ocean views.

Aubrey's younger sister Lara Saget, 33, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the couple exchanging vows on the sand, just feet away from the ocean blue water. "Love you so," she wrote before the reception kicked into high gear.

Back in December 2020, Andy confirmed he got down on one knee when he shared a picture of himself and Aubrey on Instagram that read, "I said yes." Bob would later comment on the post writing, "With my blessings!!!"