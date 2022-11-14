Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Wedding Ceremony Attended by Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget's family had a big reason to smile this weekend.
The Fuller House star's eldest daughter Aubrey Saget, 35, married Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, according to social media posts from Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo.
"The best wedding that ever existed started like this," Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 14. "@AndyKabel @AubreySaget."
While the newlyweds are keeping their wedding celebrations off of social media for now, guests were able to offer a preview into the festivities, which included coconut drinks and gorgeous ocean views.
Aubrey's younger sister Lara Saget, 33, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the couple exchanging vows on the sand, just feet away from the ocean blue water. "Love you so," she wrote before the reception kicked into high gear.
Back in December 2020, Andy confirmed he got down on one knee when he shared a picture of himself and Aubrey on Instagram that read, "I said yes." Bob would later comment on the post writing, "With my blessings!!!"
Aubrey's wedding day comes nearly 10 months after her father passed away suddenly in January from head trauma. In a statement, his family said the comedian "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."
Shortly after his death, Aubrey shared the last text she received from her father. "Thank u," the Jan. 8 message stated. "Love u. Showtime!"
Just one day before his death, Bob appeared onstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., near Jacksonville as part of his stand-up comedy tour.
According to Kelly, who was married to Bob for more than three years, her grief is "ever changing" as she adjusts to her new normal in the months since his passing.
"You can think you're doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you," she told E! News in September. "I'm choosing gratitude and being grateful for the time we had together versus feeling sad that our time was cut short."