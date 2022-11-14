Jessica Alba Shares Relatable Message About Wanting Her Kids to Think She's Cool

To Jessica Alba's, she's so not Rufus.
The Honest Company founder—who shares Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—recently shared a relatable message about trying to connect with her children as they've gotten a bit older.
"I want them to be my best friend," she exclusively told E! News at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, "and they want me to not be their best friend."
And while Jessica promised that she hasn't lost her edge, she quipped that she isn't so sure her kids would agree. In other words, she said, "I keep trying to convince them that I'm still cool enough to want to hang out with."
She makes quite the case on social media. If you take one look at the Never Been Kissed star's Instagram and TikTok, you'll find a variety of videos where she's recreated popular dances with her daughters, has had her son partake in her meditation practices and has shared fun-filled cooking sessions with all three of them.
Also baked into her daily agenda, Jessica blocks out time from her jam-packed schedule to prioritize herself. After all, it benefits her whole family.
"It's not easy carving out time for myself," she told E! News in October. "I have to wake up earlier than everyone else in order to get that time. And I'm usually dog-tired by the end of the day—I can't wait to go to sleep."
And no matter how exhausted she might be, she emphasized that it's essential for her to have self-care time.
"It takes more brainpower to take care of other people," she noted. "I like being mindful that I don't need to always be on. I feel guilty whenever I'm taking time for myself, but it's important we do that. I'm an entrepreneur, so people are relying on me...and I feel the pressure of that."
Being honest with her family about the peaks and pits of her day also allows her to let it go.
"Being vulnerable in front of your kids shows them that it's OK for them to be vulnerable, to learn from your mistakes and to keep it moving," she pointed out. "For my kids, I stopped trying to change who they are and I embraced living in my truth."
She added, "I feel I'm much more happy that way."