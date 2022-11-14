Jessica Alba Shares Relatable Message About Wanting Her Kids to Think She's Cool

Watch : Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happing in 2023

To Jessica Alba's, she's so not Rufus.

The Honest Company founder—who shares Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—recently shared a relatable message about trying to connect with her children as they've gotten a bit older.

"I want them to be my best friend," she exclusively told E! News at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, "and they want me to not be their best friend."

And while Jessica promised that she hasn't lost her edge, she quipped that she isn't so sure her kids would agree. In other words, she said, "I keep trying to convince them that I'm still cool enough to want to hang out with."

She makes quite the case on social media. If you take one look at the Never Been Kissed star's Instagram and TikTok, you'll find a variety of videos where she's recreated popular dances with her daughters, has had her son partake in her meditation practices and has shared fun-filled cooking sessions with all three of them.