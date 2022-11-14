Dust Off Your Baseball Caps: A New You Novel Is Coming

Watch : Joe Gets a Friend on "You" Season 3

Joe Goldberg is returning in more ways than one in 2023.

Not only is season four of Netflix's You dropping in the new year, but the book series that started it all will have a new installment. Author Caroline Kepnes confirmed that a fourth book in her Joe Goldberg series will be arriving in April 2023.

"Introducing For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 11. "April 25, 2023. I'm so excited to invite you back into Joe's head and I hope you love it in there!"

While Kepnes' novels serve as inspiration for the Penn Badgley-led series, Netflix's adaptation hasn't been afraid to deviate from its source material. Case in point: Joe's late wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), is not a secret murderer in the books.

So, it will be interesting to see if there are any similarities between the new book and You season four, which wrapped filming in August.