Would Gwyneth Paltrow Do a Collab With Kim Kardashian? She Says...

Watch : Would Gwyneth Paltrow Do a Collab With Kim Kardashian?

Gwyneth Paltrow is a big Kim Kardashian fan.

The Oscar-winning actress has dominated the lifestyle space with her super-successful brand goop, but there's one potential partnership still on the horizon. While promoting her new collection with fitness brand Copper Fit, Gwyneth revealed she'd totally be down to team up with the SKIMS founder and makeup mogul on a future product collaboration.

"That's good food for thought, actually," the 50-year-old Iron Man star exclusively told E!'s Francesca Amiker on the Nov. 15 episode of E! News (airing at 11:30 p.m. tonight). "I love her. I think she's a fantastic person and she's a real force of nature. I have a lot of respect for her and yeah, I would do anything she wanted."

It wouldn't be Gwyneth's first time working with a Kardashian family member. She and Kourtney Kardashian created a spinoff from goop's iconic This Smells Like My Vagina candle, called This Smells Like My Pooshy, in honor of Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh earlier this year.