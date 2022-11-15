Would Gwyneth Paltrow Do a Collab With Kim Kardashian? She Says...

Gwyneth Paltrow is a big Kim Kardashian fan.
The Oscar-winning actress has dominated the lifestyle space with her super-successful brand goop, but there's one potential partnership still on the horizon. While promoting her new collection with fitness brand Copper Fit, Gwyneth revealed she'd totally be down to team up with the SKIMS founder and makeup mogul on a future product collaboration.
"That's good food for thought, actually," the 50-year-old Iron Man star exclusively told E!'s Francesca Amiker on the Nov. 15 episode of E! News (airing at 11:30 p.m. tonight). "I love her. I think she's a fantastic person and she's a real force of nature. I have a lot of respect for her and yeah, I would do anything she wanted."
It wouldn't be Gwyneth's first time working with a Kardashian family member. She and Kourtney Kardashian created a spinoff from goop's iconic This Smells Like My Vagina candle, called This Smells Like My Pooshy, in honor of Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh earlier this year.
Though Gwyneth's best partner in the wellness world would have to be her husband Brad Falchuk.
"My husband and I are very aligned on the wellness front," she said of how they, as a couple, stay fit.. "When I met him, he was already in amazing shape and he was more strict with food than I was, so we are kind of like partners in crime in the wellness thing together. We walk and hydrate together and try to eat healthy foods."
The same can't be said for Gwyneth's children—daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16—who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.
Speaking of Moses, she revealed, "He's 16 and he will barely let me give him a vitamin, so it's also like knowing when to give him his space. And Apple, I try not to force anything on them."
"They were raised in an environment where wellness is important and they will adopt when they choose to or not," Gwyneth added. "They have free will. Apple tends to be more curious now at 18 than she was when she was smack in the middle of her teens."
