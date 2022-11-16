My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Trailer Teases Teases Two Divorces and a Wild RHONY Cameo

My Unorthodox Life just got even more unorthodox.
E! News has an exclusive first look at season two, which premieres Dec. 2, and it teases how the next chapter will handle all the messiness of the Haarts' real life—including both matriarch Julia Haart and daughter Batsheva Haart's divorces, disappearing art and friendships with some reality television legends—including Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Real Housewives of New York legend Jill Zarin.
In the trailer, Christine asks Julia about her new romantic life as they grab a meal together, saying, "You know how many men would just die to date you?"
The following clip makes it clear that Christine has the right idea, as Julia is seen on a date with a 23-year-old man—before they begin making out on a NYC sidewalk.
Jill, who appears on-screen next in a jaw-dropping cameo, sums it up nicely, telling Julia, "Unbelievable, the two and a half years you've been through."
Most of the trailer, however, is dedicated to Julia's ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, who she says fired her from their joint business, Elite World Group, after they began divorce proceedings. In Feb. 2022, Silvio sued Julia for allegedly misappropriating company funds, something her attorney, Marty Singer, vehemently denied at the time, telling E! News that the accusations "are not based in fact." In response, Julia filed suit in a Delaware court to address her alleged "unauthorized purported termination," which Silvio's spokesperson called "baseless."
The preview of season two shows Julia warning her children that Silvio will try to "empty the apartment." In the next scene, the family discovers two art pieces missing from their home, with Julia explaining in a confessional that "someone came into the house while we were sleeping." E! News has reached out to Silvio's rep for comment and has not heard back.
"Does he actually think I'm gonna fold and crumble?" Julia says in the trailer's final shot. "Has he f--king met me?"
My Unorthodox Life season two premieres on Netflix Dec. 2.