The 10 Best Benzene-Free Dry Shampoos & Alternatives That Will Have Your Hair Looking & Feeling Fresh

If you can't imagine a life without dry shampoo, we're right with you. While it's a holy grail product for so many, it's also important to note that tons of dry shampoos have been recalled due to the finding of heightened benzene levels.

However, there are still tons of options out there that will give you refreshed, oil-free tresses, without putting your health on the line. There are several dry shampoos and alternatives out there that you can count on. From Eva NYC, a brand that tested its aerosols for benzene and came back with no detectable levels, to Geologie's transformative co-wash that adds life to your hair while extending time between washes, you can trust these products to give you revitalized feeling and looking hair without exposing you to carcinogens.

Read on for the top dry shampoos and hair care alternatives for as low as $9. Your hair— and health— will thank you!