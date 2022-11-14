The Neighbourhood Cuts Ties With Drummer Brandon Fried Amid Groping Allegations

Watch : Billie Eilish Gets COZY in Gucci With BF Jesse Rutherford

The Neighbourhood is ending their working relationship with one band member after musician Maria Zardoya came forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

On Nov. 13, The Marías member spoke out on Instagram Stories alleging Brandon Fried acted inappropriately to her.

"I was at a bar last night and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried the drummer of the Neighbourhood," she wrote. "It was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, my privacy and my body. @thenbdhd y'all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

Within a few hours of Maria's post, Brandon issued a statement on social media, where he apologized for his behavior.

"I am terribly sorry to Maria," he said. "My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse which I am now seeking help for."