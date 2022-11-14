The Neighbourhood Cuts Ties With Drummer Brandon Fried Amid Groping Allegations

The Neighbourhood is ending their working relationship with one band member after musician Maria Zardoya came forward with sexual misconduct allegations.
On Nov. 13, The Marías member spoke out on Instagram Stories alleging Brandon Fried acted inappropriately to her.
"I was at a bar last night and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried the drummer of the Neighbourhood," she wrote. "It was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, my privacy and my body. @thenbdhd y'all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."
Within a few hours of Maria's post, Brandon issued a statement on social media, where he apologized for his behavior.
"I am terribly sorry to Maria," he said. "My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse which I am now seeking help for."
Brandon went on to apologize to women "who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."
In a separate Instagram Stories post, The Neighbourhood expressed gratitude to Maria for coming forward. They also announced Brandon would no longer be part of the rock band.
"We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the band stated. "As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of the Neighbourhood."
E! News has reached out to Brandon's team for comment and hasn't heard back.
The band, which was first formed in 2011, is also composed of vocalist Jesse Rutherford (who is dating Billie Eilish), guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels and bassist Mikey Margot.
The group's biggest hit song to date is their 2013 single "Sweater Weather."