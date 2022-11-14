Margot Robbie Reveals Why New Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Happening

A pirate's life is not for Margot Robbie.
The Barbie star recently shared that the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel she was set to star in is now dead in the water.
"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago," Margo explained to Vanity Fair on Nov. 14, "to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."
E! News has reached out to Disney for a statement.
Back in May 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the future of the Pirates franchise, explaining to The Sunday Times at the time that there were two projects in development—one of which was Margot's—and neither set to feature Johnny Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow.
While the Babylon star is not joining the Pirates universe, she is set to join another beloved franchise as she'll star in and produce a 1960s set prequel to the Ocean's films. But before then she'll enter the dream house as the alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.
And as Margo noted, the Greta Gerwig-directed film—written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach—is more than just a story about an iconic doll—it will instead be a subversive take on Barbie and her world.
"Making an obvious Barbie movie would've been extremely easy to do," Margot explained, "and anything easy to do is probably not worth doing."
However, as for what viewers can expect from the film's plot, Margot isn't sharing—especially after she and Ryan attracted so much attention and press appearing on the Venice Beach, Calif. boardwalk in neon athletic wear and rollerblades.
And while those photos in particular made waves, the actress admitted earlier this fall that she was "mortified" by the attention their very 1980's style matching outfits received
"We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside," she said on The Tonight Show in September, while looking back at the rollerblading pictures. "I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"