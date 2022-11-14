Margot Robbie Reveals Why New Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Happening

Watch : Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

A pirate's life is not for Margot Robbie.

The Barbie star recently shared that the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel she was set to star in is now dead in the water.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago," Margo explained to Vanity Fair on Nov. 14, "to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

E! News has reached out to Disney for a statement.

Back in May 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the future of the Pirates franchise, explaining to The Sunday Times at the time that there were two projects in development—one of which was Margot's—and neither set to feature Johnny Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow.

While the Babylon star is not joining the Pirates universe, she is set to join another beloved franchise as she'll star in and produce a 1960s set prequel to the Ocean's films. But before then she'll enter the dream house as the alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.