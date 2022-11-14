Proof Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Courtside NBA Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had their game faces on during their latest date night.

The couple showed their support for the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13 by watching the team take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Ashton and Mila were sitting courtside at the game with the No Strings Attached star wearing a fitting purple Lakers cap that highlighted his L.A pride. In addition to the cap, Ashton wore black pants and a black and gray flannel shirt. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress on the kept her look just as cozy and chic with a white v-neck sweater, flowy grey pants and white sneakers.

And the That '70s Show stars picked a good night to attend as their team ended up scoring a 116 to 103 victory.