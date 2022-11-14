Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy's Holiday Picks Win the Mirrorball for Gift Giving

We interviewed Valentin Chmerkovskiy because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Val's brands, Dance with Me Dance and Dance & Co.. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A top item on Valentin Chmerkovskiy's holiday wish list is a Mirrorball Trophy. He is competing with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey on this season of Dancing With the Stars. In between dance rehearsals, the DWTS pro shared his holiday gift guide picks with E! readers.

"Make it personal, and don't be afraid to ask others for suggestions," Val advised holiday shoppers. The dad-to-be is looking forward to spending time with family this holiday season, remarking, "Family over everything. They're most important in life, so I always love being able to relax with the people that mean the most to me." That's why it's no surprise that Val's gift picks are family-oriented. His selections include picks inspired by his wife Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and some dance lessons with Val, Jenna, Val's brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd.

The DWTS semi-finals are live on November 14, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Disney+.