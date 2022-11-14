Exclusive

Rihanna Wants Beyoncé to Walk in Her Next Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

By Brett Malec Nov 14, 2022 6:00 PMTags
FashionBeyoncéE! NewsRihannaExclusivesShowsCelebritiesNBCU
RETURNS TONIGHT 11:30 PM
Watch: Rihanna Wants to See Beyonce in Her Savage X Fenty Panties

Fenty fans will be buzzing over this Rihanna news.

The "Umbrella" singer is no stranger to recruiting A-list celebs for her annual Savage x Fenty fashion shows. But when asked which superstar is her dream model for a future catwalk showcase, the Fenty designer revealed an equally iconic one-named performer is at the top of her list.

"Beyoncé," Rihanna exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 14 episode of E! News. "I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me."

Bey would join an already impressive list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Shayk. For her most recent 2022 show, which premiered on Prime Video on Nov. 9, RiRi also recruited famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu.

The Shang Chi star reflected on the "surreal" experience, telling E! News exclusively, "I was very honored to be asked and I would like the record to show that I did not demand to be shirtless. That was just the outfit that was presented to me, okay? I had no choice not to say yes."

photos
Rihanna's 2022 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Looks

The honor also had Simu looking back on his past modeling gigs, including a now-infamous stock photoshoot.

"My previous modeling experience included being a stock photo model for $100," he jokingly added. "Secondly, and this is modeling in the in the loosest definition, but I was a I was an Abercrombie and Fitch model in Canada at one point. But models are what they called other people who worked at the store."

Getty Images

Don't miss Rihanna and more of today's top celebrity headlines on E! News at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Scroll down for all of Rihanna's sizzling Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway looks.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

Dennis Leupold
Rihanna
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Marsai Martin & Bella Poarch
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Joan Smalls
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Precious Lee
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Irina Shayk
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Simu Liu
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Cara Delevingne
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Lilly Singh
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Anitta
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Taylour Paige
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Lara Stone
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Winston Duke
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Burna Boy
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Kornbread Jeté
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Moses Battiest
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Xoai Pham
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Bianca Davies
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Zach Miko
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Rickey Thompson
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jacobi Jacobs
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Avani Gregg
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
David Fadd
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Phillip Bread
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
James Baek
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Alton Mason
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jordan Hill
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Kim Dima
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Cylus Sandoval
photos
View More Photos From Rihanna's 2022 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Looks
E! News returns Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

Manchester United Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo's Explosive Interview

5

The Crown Season 5: Fact Checking the Most Dramatic Moments