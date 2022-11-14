1923 Teaser Goes Back in Time with a New Generation of Duttons

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Meet a new set of Dutton family ranchers.



Paramount+ released the teaser for 1923 on Nov. 14, giving Yellowstone fans a sneak peek at what the prequel series has in store. The 30-second clip showcases a whole lot of turmoil for the Duttons—both within the family and with those who cross their paths.



"Violence has always haunted this family," the narrator says over scenes of the family in various forms of combat. "It followed us from the Scottish Highlands and the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here, and where it doesn't follow, we haunt it down, we seek it."



Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren—who play patriarch Jacob Dutton and his wife Cora, respectively—are front and center in western drama's thrilling preview. The latest chapter in the Yellowstone saga will, according to the streamer, follow the Duttons during the year "when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression "all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."