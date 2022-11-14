Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy

Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift.
During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media.
"Man's trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift," Stormzy said in one video posted to his Instagram Stories. "I'm looking for Taylor Swift. Taylor, where you at? I want a selfie, Taylor."
In a follow-up video, the 29-year-old shared an exciting update, explaining, "Man's gonna meet Taylor!" Shortly after, Stormzy shared the evidence, dropping a sweet selfie of himself and Taylor smiling, with her holding a glass of wine. He captioned the post with happy tears and heart emojis.
The "Vossi Bop" rapper followed up the selfie by sharing his sweet reaction to meeting Taylor on his Instagram Stories, posting a pic of himself smiling and writing, "so happy!"
Taylor, fresh off the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, made an enchanting appearance at the event in a David Koma look layering a black bodysuit with a jeweled chain-link patterned skirt.
The "Bejeweled" singer took home four of the six awards she was nominated for including, Best Artist and Best Longform Video "All Too Well: The Short Film" short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.
"You have no idea how much this even means to me to do this as a career," Taylor said while accepting the Best artist trophy. "There's not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can't believe I get to do this as a job, and it's all because of you."