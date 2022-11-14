Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy

British rapper Stormzy documented his exhilarating journey to meeting Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV EMAs on social media. See his selfie with the singer below.

By Daisy Maldonado Nov 14, 2022 3:10 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs

Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift.

During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media. 

"Man's trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift," Stormzy said in one video posted to his Instagram Stories. "I'm looking for Taylor Swift. Taylor, where you at? I want a selfie, Taylor."

In a follow-up video, the 29-year-old shared an exciting update, explaining, "Man's gonna meet Taylor!" Shortly after, Stormzy shared the evidence, dropping a sweet selfie of himself and Taylor smiling, with her holding a glass of wine. He captioned the post with happy tears and heart emojis.

The "Vossi Bop" rapper followed up the selfie by sharing his sweet reaction to meeting Taylor on his Instagram Stories, posting a pic of himself smiling and writing, "so happy!"

photos
Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks

 Taylor, fresh off the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, made an enchanting appearance at the event in a David Koma look layering a black bodysuit with a jeweled chain-link patterned skirt. 

The "Bejeweled" singer took home four of the six awards she was nominated for including, Best Artist and Best Longform Video "All Too Well: The Short Film" short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

"You have no idea how much this even means to me to do this as a career," Taylor said while accepting the Best artist trophy. "There's not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can't believe I get to do this as a job, and it's all because of you."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

The Crown Season 5: Fact Checking the Most Dramatic Moments

5

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Has a Magical Encanto Birthday Party