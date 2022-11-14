It Cosmetics 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $156 Worth of Products for Just $57

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're going for that "your skin, but better" look, you need to check out the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It's easy to apply and it does the job of seven different beauty products— " full-coverage foundation, hydrating anti-aging beauty serum, broad-spectrum physical sunscreen SPF 50, brightening color corrector, primer, concealer, and moisturizing day cream," according to the brand. This product is part-makeup, part-skincare, and it's a total game-changer.
If you already love the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, there's a great deal at QVC right now. You can get that product, the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Shadow Stick in Silk Armor, Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush, and a makeup bag. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $156. However, you can get this bundle for just $57 today only.
Use the two-sided brush to apply and blend the CC+ Cream. Get voluminous lashes with the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara. Get a long-lasting eyeshadow look with the easy-to-use, mess-free Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Shadow Stick. Keep all of these products in the limited edition makeup bag. Whether you're shopping for yourself or holiday gift shopping, shop this 24-hour deal before it disappears.
If you need additional info before you shop, check out these reviews on the products in the It Cosmetics bundle.
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50 Reviews
"So much better than foundation. I love that it feels like on your skin but it is full coverage. A little bit goes a long way," a shopper reviewed.
Another explained, "I've been using the CC+ Cream Full Coverage Foundation for 3 or 4 years now. I love the feeling it leaves on my skin, very light and almost like I am not wearing any makeup. The coverage is amazing. I have a few dark spots, and it covers them beautifully."
Someone else wrote, "Even with full coverage, it looks natural on your face. Doesn't cake for flake, doesn't seep into wrinkles. This is a quality product and I'm a repeat buyer."
It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Reviews
"Best mascara all around! Lengthens lashes amazingly," a customer reviewed.
Another wrote, "I'm very picky about mascara and this is the best I've ever found! 10/10 recommend!"
It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Shadow Stick
"I love IT products! I am of an age where I cannot be bothered to reapply makeup during the day. I only use products that are long wearing and perform as advertised. These shadow sticks hit that mark. They stay on, without eyeshadow primer, until I remove them," a shopper reviewed.
"Wonderful color and very lasting effect. I would buy again in other colors," another customer said.
It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush
"I love this brush. I can travel with it because I only need these two. I don't have to take much with me. I can also be done in the morning in about 15 minutes from start to finish including washing my face," a shopper reviewed.
Another said, "This thing really blends well! My skin looks so flawless and the brush is so soft!"
While you're shopping, check out this foldable, light-up mirror with multiple magnifications and 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.