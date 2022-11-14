It Cosmetics 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $156 Worth of Products for Just $57

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're going for that "your skin, but better" look, you need to check out the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It's easy to apply and it does the job of seven different beauty products— " full-coverage foundation, hydrating anti-aging beauty serum, broad-spectrum physical sunscreen SPF 50, brightening color corrector, primer, concealer, and moisturizing day cream," according to the brand. This product is part-makeup, part-skincare, and it's a total game-changer.

If you already love the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, there's a great deal at QVC right now. You can get that product, the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Shadow Stick in Silk Armor, Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush, and a makeup bag. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $156. However, you can get this bundle for just $57 today only.

Use the two-sided brush to apply and blend the CC+ Cream. Get voluminous lashes with the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara. Get a long-lasting eyeshadow look with the easy-to-use, mess-free Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Shadow Stick. Keep all of these products in the limited edition makeup bag. Whether you're shopping for yourself or holiday gift shopping, shop this 24-hour deal before it disappears.