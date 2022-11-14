16 Easy Holiday Craft Sets That the Whole Family Will Enjoy: Painting, Coloring, Beads, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to shop, decorate, socialize, and craft. If you and your loved ones enjoy painting, coloring, and creating, there are so many fun and affordable arts and crafts activities for kids (and parents) to enjoy for Christmas and Hanukkah. This is a great break from screen time and you can save your creations as a holiday keepsake for years to come.
Paint Christmas tree ornaments, make a snow globe, create your own nail polish or lip balm, decorate a menorah, or stitch a needlepoint for the holidays. If you're looking for some arts and crafts inspiration, here are some enjoyable recommendations.
Holiday Crafts
The TreeMendous Christmas Tree Ornament Decorating Kit
This is a mess-free, quick-drying set to make some colorful ornaments. Spin your ornament around as you color with the included markers, which are all non-toxic and quick-drying.
This craft se has 1,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "All five of my grandkids loved making their own Christmas ornaments. This is so easy to use and there is no mess. I had to order more boxes of ornaments for them."
FunzBo Craft Art Supply Kit- All in One D.I.Y
This is a dream gift for a crafter. This bundle has beads, sequins, pom poms, scissors, paper, colorful popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and a convenient storage box.
The set has 14,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "My daughter and I love to do crafts together and this amazing set will keep us busy for hours and hours making tons of memories together. Good quality with an abundance of materials."
Creativity for Kids Holiday Snow Globes Craft Kit
Combine glitter, clay, and resin figurines to create three holiday-themed snow globes.
This set has 2,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "My daughter (6) and I really enjoyed making these together. They've been completely assembled for a couple weeks and don't leak. Very cute."
Another said, "Totally worth it. This item is totally giftable i bought this as a craft project for me and my kids to do so they could make something for the grandparents for Christmas and we all had a great time making them."
Kiss Naturals DIY Lip Balm Making Kit
You can make six lip balms, which comes with balm tubes, organic beeswax, safflower oil, shea butter, a dropper, a measuring cup, a wooden spoon, and an instruction manual.
Super Smalls Hanukkah Activity Set
Decorate this ceramic menorah for Hanukkah. This set comes with paint, brushes, stickers, and a holiday activity booklet.
Vlusso DIY Arts and Crafts Christmas Crafts for Kids
This is an ultimate holiday ornament kit. It includes 50 wooden ornaments, twine, colorful bells, pens, paint, brushes, and stickers.
A fan of the kit reviewed, "This was perfect for our family - I had a great time decorating and my six, seven, and 9 year olds. I probably decorated more than them- very therapeutic in this crazy year."
Super Smalls Super Ornament Kit
Step up your holiday cheer with this DIY ornament set. It has three plastic ornaments, an activity booklet, jewels, charms, and stickers.
Tara Toy Corporation Jojo Necklace Activity Set
These bead set is a fun gift for the JoJo Siwa fans. You can create five, fun necklaces. The set also comes with a convenient carrying case.
Cra-Z-Art 3-in-1 Artist Easel
This easel is a three-in-one gift. It can be used a chalkboard, dry erase board, or you can color/paint on the paper roll. This is an essential for any kid who loves to paint.
Pllieay Christmas Cross Stitch Beginner Kits
These cross stitch sets are a fun gift, or you can use the kit to make personalized gifts for your favorite people. These are easy to use. All your need to do is pick your favorite color threads and follow the pattern.
An Amazon shopper said, "We were super pleased with the Halloween kit and ordered this one as soon as it came into stock again. They're well made and easy to follow. I have my 6 year old son and 8 year old nephew learning to cross stitch and it's so much fun."
Yulejo 180 Piece Christmas Snowman Wooden Beads
Use these wood beads and ribbons to create snowman ornaments. You can even use these as gift tags for wrapped presents.
A fan of the set reviewed, "These snowman beads are wonderful. Very clear faces and buttons. Colors just as pictured. Great quality, no defects. Make cute ornaments in short amount of time. Would be great to use for kids crafts or craft with nursing home residents too."
Max Fun Rainbow Color Scratch Christmas Ornaments (48 Count)
This is a mess-free way to make some colorful ornaments. Just use the included sticks to scratch a creative design. It's that easy.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "These were fun! Started out as a project for the kids to keep them busy at the holiday party, but there were a good bit left over by the end of the night that each of the adults were scratching an ornament as well. i'm saving them to go on the tree next year."
Jollylife Beaded Ornament Kit- 39 Pieces
Create mini wreaths and candy canes with this festive holiday bead set.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "Me & the grandkids had a great time making these! They were so proud to put their own ornaments on their tree at home! The included instructions were simple & easy to follow. I would definitely buy again!"
Color Fusion: Create Your Own Nail Polish Maker- Deluxe Pack
This is a fun set for the budding beauty enthusiasts. Make your own nail polish, choosing from more than 200 color options. This set also comes with a base coat, nail file, blending tool, cuticle pusher, and additional tools.
Dan&Darci Marbling Paint Art Kit
Get creative with this fun marbling kit. Layer the paint, mix it up, and transfer it onto the paper.
This set has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "It was a fun project to do with my daughter. She had fun mixing the colors and making the designs."
Another gushed, "This is one of those crafts that you WANT your child to experience in their life. It's beyond memorable and great for learning/creativity. You can either open the box and prep the water, or give them a heads up before it arrives. It's so much fun & they give you great quality paper to use that's totally farmable once dried! There's enough powder to make a lot of the water mixture in the future."
Adooping Paint Your Own Figurines
Paint these ceramic figurines to create your own holiday decorations or a creative gift for someone else in your life.
"These were so much sturdier than I thought they would be. They each came with their own paint, perfect for multiple kids," an Amazon shopper reviewed.
