Inside Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby Shower With Selling Sunset Co-Stars

Boy, oh boy!
Heather Rae El Moussa, who is expecting a son with husband Tarek El Moussa, was fêted with a winter wonderland-themed baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 12.
As seen in photos shared to social media, the 35-year-old was surrounded by her closet friends, including several of her Selling Sunset costars. Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi were all on hand for the festivities, which included an intimate dinner and mocktails by the pool.
Heather's 12-year-old stepdaughter Taylor Reese was also in attendance, as well as Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi.
For her big day, the mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer floor-length gown featuring glitzy embellishments all over, including a "Baby El Moussa" appliqué on the bottom.
"Showered with love is an understatement," Heather wrote on Instagram on Nov. 13, along with several photos from the party. "Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy."
She continued, "Everything was perfection and exactly what I dreamed of. I couldn't have asked for a more beautiful and magical day filled with so much love, excitement, and warmth and it just made me even more ready for our baby boy to be here."
Tarek, 41, later admitted he "crashed" the shower, despite it being a ladies-only event.
"Had to sneak in and see how beautiful @theheatherraeelmoussa looked and give her and our boy some extra love," he wrote on Instagram. "It was so fun seeing my wife glowing even more than she already is after being showered with love. Her smile said it all and I just can't believe our baby boy is almost here!!!"
The couple—who tied the knot in Santa Barbara in October 2021—announced they were expecting their first child back in July. In addition to Taylor, Tarek also shares son Braydon, 7, with ex Christina Hall.
As her due date approaches, Heather has been soaking up the remaining days of her pregnancy and "slowly getting things into place for when it's time."
"There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant," she wrote on Instagram in September. "Sometimes I still can't believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I'm really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I'm already a mom."