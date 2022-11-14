Inside Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby Shower With Selling Sunset Co-Stars

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Boy, oh boy!

Heather Rae El Moussa, who is expecting a son with husband Tarek El Moussa, was fêted with a winter wonderland-themed baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 12.

As seen in photos shared to social media, the 35-year-old was surrounded by her closet friends, including several of her Selling Sunset costars. Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi were all on hand for the festivities, which included an intimate dinner and mocktails by the pool.

Heather's 12-year-old stepdaughter Taylor Reese was also in attendance, as well as Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi.

For her big day, the mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer floor-length gown featuring glitzy embellishments all over, including a "Baby El Moussa" appliqué on the bottom.

"Showered with love is an understatement," Heather wrote on Instagram on Nov. 13, along with several photos from the party. "Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy."