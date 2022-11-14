The 10 Top-Rated, Easy-to-Use Hair Products for Root Touch-Ups and Grey Coverage in Between Salon Visits

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hair maintenance can be expensive and time-consuming. And, unfortunately, your salon visits (and hair care budget) don't always line up with the other events on your calendar. If you want a solution for grown-out highlights or grey hair, there are so many affordable products that you can use in between salon visits. A lot of these products are also great if you want to create the appearance of a fuller hairline, beard, or mustache.
There are so many options to choose from, including spray-on solutions, root touch-up powders, and easy-to-use sticks. Here's a breakdown of the top-rated picks, sorted by category.
TL;DR: Here's the Product Breakdown by Category
Best Permanent Color Root Touch-Up: Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye with 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Root Touch-Up Spray: L'Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray with 41,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews
Easiest to Use Root Touch-Up: Kiss Quick Cover Gray Hair Touch Up with 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Powder Powder Root Touch-Up: BOLDIFY Root Touch Up Powder with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Root Touch-Up Stick: dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick
Best Root Touch-Up Powder On-the-Go: Color Wow Root Cover Up with 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14.6K+ Sephora Loves
Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Blondes: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones with 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24.7K+ Sephora Loves
Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Brunettes: Batiste Dry Shampoo, Dark & Deep Brown with 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Permanent Root Touch-Up for Men: Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color with 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Grey Reducing Shampoo for Men: Just For Men Control GX Grey Reducing Shampoo with 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Best Permanent Color Root Touch-Up
Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye- Set of 2
Instead of touching up your roots every time you style your hair, go for a more permanent solution. This root touch-up dye comes with an applicator and it's incredibly easy to use. All you need is 10 minutes. It even comes in a set of two, which means you'll be prepared with an extra box whenever your greys reappear or your highlights start growing out. This set has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Root Touch-Up Spray
L'Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray- Pack of 2
If you want a product you can rely on this is a dependable pick with 41,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and and 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This sprays seamlessly covers up greys and grown out roots. My tip: make sure your cover the part in your hair to prevent the color from getting on your skin. Cover it with your hand or a comb as you spray and you'll get that natural-looking coverage without any signs of error.
Easiest to Use Root Touch-Up
Kiss Quick Cover Gray Hair Touch Up
This is great for when your have a little bit of grey or a outgrown roots. It's just what you need to get those little greys in between salon appointments. It's not the most efficient to use if you have a ton of greys to cover, but this is so simple to use. It's a compact product with a brush that's similar to a mascara brush and you can get those initially streaks covered.
This product has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Powder Powder Root Touch-Up
BOLDIFY Root Touch Up Powder
This powder delivers instant coverage and it has a 48-hour staying power, according to the brand. Just remove the included powder puff, dab a small amount into the powder, and apply it evenly to your hair line. In addition to covering up greys and grown-out highlights, this is good to make your hairline look fuller or to fill in a patchy mustache or beard. This product has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Root Touch-Up Stick
dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick
Hair color touch-ups, even if they're temporary, can get messy. This stick is so easy to use. One end is for applying the product and the other has a brush to blend it in. It glides on smoothly without that ever-dreaded stickiness and it lasts. Even if you go to sleep without washing it out, it won't leave residue on your pillow
Best Root Touch-Up Powder On-the-Go
Color Wow Root Cover Up
If you prefer a powder formula, but you want to have a product you can use when you are out and about, this is a great one to keep in your bag. This compact has the powder, a 2-sided brush, and a mirror. It's just what you need to catch those hairs your didn't notice while you were getting ready at home. This product has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14.6K+ Sephora Loves. There are a few shades to choose from.
Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Blondes
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
Technically, this is not a root touch-up spray, but if you're a blonde who prefers a tinted dry shampoo, this can also help hold you over in between highlight sessions. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Brunettes
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Dark & Deep Brown (Pack of 2)
This is not a root concealer, but if you're in a pinch and you prefer a dark tinted dry shampoo, this is a great fix to conceal your roots. It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. this is a great product, just make sure it's blended in and comb it through, then let it dry so there's no transfer.
Best Permanent Root Touch-Up for Men
Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color
This product is so easy to use, no mixing, nothing complicated. All you need is 10 minutes. Just comb this pre-mixed color through your hair, wait 10 minutes, and rinse it out in the shower. This product has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Grey Reducing Shampoo for Men
Just For Men Control GX Grey Reducing Shampoo
This is great for anyone who doesn't have the time for hair maintenance. Just use this shampoo in the shower the way you normally would. This easy-to-use product gradually blends away grey in your hair with each use, according to the brand. This product has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
