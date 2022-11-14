The 10 Top-Rated, Easy-to-Use Hair Products for Root Touch-Ups and Grey Coverage in Between Salon Visits

If your highlights are growing out, grey hairs are popping up, or if you just want a fuller hairline/beard/mustache, these are the game-changing products you need.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 14, 2022 11:00 AMTags
BeautyHairShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopE! Insider
E! Insider: Hair Products to Conceal RootsGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hair maintenance can be expensive and time-consuming. And, unfortunately, your salon visits (and hair care budget) don't always line up with the other events on your calendar. If you want a solution for grown-out highlights or grey hair, there are so many affordable products that you can use in between salon visits. A lot of these products are also great if you want to create the appearance of a fuller hairline, beard, or mustache.

There are so many options to choose from, including spray-on solutions, root touch-up powders, and easy-to-use sticks. Here's a breakdown of the top-rated picks, sorted by category. 

read
This Frizz-Reducing, Humidity-Proofing Spray Is a Game-Changer for Hair and It Has 38,500+ 5-Star Reviews

TL;DR: Here's the Product Breakdown by Category

Best Permanent Color Root Touch-Up: Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye with 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Root Touch-Up Spray: L'Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray with 41,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews

Easiest to Use Root Touch-Up: Kiss Quick Cover Gray Hair Touch Up with 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Powder Powder Root Touch-Up: BOLDIFY Root Touch Up Powder with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Root Touch-Up Stick: dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick

Best Root Touch-Up Powder On-the-Go: Color Wow Root Cover Up with 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14.6K+ Sephora Loves

Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Blondes: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones with 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24.7K+ Sephora Loves

Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for BrunettesBatiste Dry Shampoo, Dark & Deep Brown with 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Permanent Root Touch-Up for Men: Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color with 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Grey Reducing Shampoo for Men: Just For Men Control GX Grey Reducing Shampoo with 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews

Best Permanent Color Root Touch-Up

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

3

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Has a Magical Encanto Birthday Party

Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye- Set of 2

Instead of touching up your roots every time you style your hair, go for a more permanent solution. This root touch-up dye comes with an applicator and it's incredibly easy to use. All you need is 10 minutes. It even comes in a set of two, which means you'll be prepared with an extra box whenever your greys reappear or your highlights start growing out. This set has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
$13
Amazon
$7
$5
Ulta
$7
Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Root Touch-Up Spray

L'Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray- Pack of 2

If you want a product you can rely on this is a dependable pick with 41,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and and 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This sprays seamlessly covers up greys and grown out roots. My tip: make sure your cover the part in your hair to prevent the color from getting on your skin. Cover it with your hand or a comb as you spray and you'll get that natural-looking coverage without any signs of error.

$20 for 2
Amazon
$11 for 1
Ulta
$11 for 1
Bed Bath & Beyond

Easiest to Use Root Touch-Up

Kiss Quick Cover Gray Hair Touch Up

This is great for when your have a little bit of grey or a outgrown roots. It's just what you need to get those little greys in between salon appointments. It's not the most efficient to use if you have a ton of greys to cover, but this is so simple to use. It's a compact product with a brush that's similar to a mascara brush and you can get those initially streaks covered.

This product has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$5
Amazon

Best Powder Powder Root Touch-Up

BOLDIFY Root Touch Up Powder

This powder delivers instant coverage and it has a 48-hour staying power, according to the brand. Just remove the included powder puff, dab a small amount into the powder, and apply it evenly to your hair line. In addition to covering up greys and grown-out highlights, this is good to make your hairline look fuller or to fill in a patchy mustache or beard. This product has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

 

$17
Amazon

Best Root Touch-Up Stick

dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick  

Hair color touch-ups, even if they're temporary, can get messy. This stick is so easy to use. One end is for applying the product and the other has a brush to blend it in. It glides on smoothly without that ever-dreaded stickiness and it lasts. Even if you go to sleep without washing it out, it won't leave residue on your pillow

$28
Amazon

Best Root Touch-Up Powder On-the-Go

Color Wow Root Cover Up

If you prefer a powder formula, but you want to have a product you can use when you are out and about, this is a great one to keep in your bag. This compact has the powder, a 2-sided brush, and a mirror. It's just what you need to catch those hairs your didn't notice while you were getting ready at home.  This product has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14.6K+ Sephora Loves. There are a few shades to choose from.

$35
Amazon
$35
Sephora
$35
Ulta

Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Blondes

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

Technically, this is not a root touch-up spray, but if you're a blonde who prefers a tinted dry shampoo, this can also help hold you over in between highlight sessions. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24.7K+ Sephora Loves.

$26
Amazon
$26
Sephora

Best Tinted Dry Shampoo for Brunettes

Batiste Dry Shampoo, Dark & Deep Brown (Pack of 2)

This is not a root concealer, but if you're in a pinch and you prefer a dark tinted dry shampoo, this is a great fix to conceal your roots. It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. this is a great product, just make sure it's blended in and comb it through, then let it dry so there's no transfer.

$20 for 2
Amazon
$10 for 1
Ulta
$12 fo 1
Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Permanent Root Touch-Up for Men

Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color  

This product is so easy to use, no mixing, nothing complicated. All you need is 10 minutes. Just comb this pre-mixed color through your hair, wait 10 minutes, and rinse it out in the shower. This product has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9
Amazon

Best Grey Reducing Shampoo for Men

Just For Men Control GX Grey Reducing Shampoo

This is great for anyone who doesn't have the time for hair maintenance. Just use this shampoo in the shower the way you normally would. This easy-to-use product gradually blends away grey in your hair with each use, according to the brand. This product has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
$9
Amazon

Looking for more great hair products? Check out these discounts from the Ulta Hello Holidays Sale.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

3

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Has a Magical Encanto Birthday Party

4

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

5

See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Stars' Looks at Baby2Baby Gala