Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Her Jewelry at Remembrance Day Event

Sentimental style.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II though her fashion on the first Remembrance Day since the monarch's death.

While attending the Festival of Remembrance event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 12, alongside her husband Prince William and King Charles, the Princess of Wales wore two special jewelry pieces that once belonged to her late grandmother-in-law. Accessorizing her all-black ensemble by Self-Portrait, the 40-year-old donned the Queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker necklace with diamond piece in the center.

Queen Elizabeth wore the necklace for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, while the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, per People.

This isn't the first time Kate has chosen to wear the historic heirlooms. In 2021, she wore the earrings and necklace set for the funeral of Prince Philip. Back in June, Kate wore the pearl drop earrings during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Two months later, she wore the full set again for Her Majesty's state funeral and committal service.