Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates at Magical Encanto-Themed 4th Birthday Party

See photos from the Encanto-themed birthday celebration for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, which saw the family and their guests dress up in costume.

What a joyous day!

We don't talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney's Encanto.

Wearing a lavender dress with floral accents, the guest of honor dressed up as Isabella, heroine Mirabel's sister, who bears the power to make flowers grow. Her parents and other guests also attended the party in costume as the rest of the "family Madrigal." Dwyane took on the role of their mysterious uncle Bruno, while Gabrielle dressed up as cousin Dolores.

"@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella," Gabrielle wrote on Instagram Nov. 12, alongside a video of her daughter in costume. "She came to slay, don't play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! @dwyanewade call security."

photos
Kaavia James Union Wade's Cutest Photos

The proud mom also shared a video of the birthday girl appearing with her parents and guests. Gabrielle captioned her post, "When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife."

See photos from Kaavia's birthday party below:

Instagram / Nicole Lyn
What a Joyous Day

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James celebrated her fourth birthday with an Encanto-themed party in November 2022. The family dressed up as characters from the Disney movie, with the guest of honor as Isabella and the proud parents as Bruno and Dolores.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Isabella...

"Grows a flower, the town goes wild..."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Hair Flip

"She's a perfect golden child..."

Instagram / Nicole Lyn
Birthday Girl

Kaavia speaks to her guests.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Happy Birthday, Kaavia James

Kaavia is 4!

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Bruno!

Dwyane Wade looks to the future.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Dolores!

Gabrielle Union mimics the character's pose.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Pepa!

"My tía Pepa, her mood affects the weather..."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Mirabel!

"Alright, alright, relax!"

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade

"We don't talk about Bruno."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Kaavia's Encanto

"The miracle is you."

