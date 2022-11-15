Update!

Ulta Hello Holidays Sale: Last Day to Save Up to 50% On Tarte, MAC, Drybar, and More Top Brands

Don't miss these Ulta discounts on Lancôme, Cerave, Elemis, Benefit Cosmetics, and More.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 15, 2022 3:37 PMTags
BeautyHairShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderSkincare
E! Insider, Ulta Hello Holidays Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's a great time to be a beauty product enthusiast! There's a major sale happening at Ulta right now. Get major discounts on skincare, makeup, hair products, and more during the Ulta Hello Holidays Sale. Depending on which products you buy, you can save up to 50%. Hurry up and shop. Today is the final opportunity to get these discounts.

Here's a breakdown of the best deals from the Ulta sale.

read
This Foldable, LED Mirror With Multiple Magnifications Has 15,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Ulta Hello Holidays Sale

Shop the top deals from Tarte, MAC, Drybar, and more during the Ulta Hello Holidays Sale.

Shop
Now

While you're shopping, check out these holiday gift ideas from Kardashian-Jenner brands.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Windey Addresses Erich Schwer Breakup on DWTS

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3

Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans Until “Embarrassing” Moment

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published November 13, 2022 at 5 AM PT.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Windey Addresses Erich Schwer Breakup on DWTS

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3

Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans Until “Embarrassing” Moment

4
Exclusive

One Below Deck Med Stew Is Absent From Season 7 Reunion Trailer

5

Avengers Stars Trolled Chris Evans Over Sexiest Man Alive Win