Shop the Best Deals on Bedding & Towels From Crate & Barrel, Urban Outfitters, Amazon & More

It's important to make any house feel like a home, all the way down to the details like towels, bedding and more. It's also important to shop these products at great prices!
That's why we've curated a list of the top bedding and towel deals going on right now from brands like Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and more. There are practical, fun and comfortable products on this list for anyone's design taste!
Keep reading to shop some can't-miss deals on bedding and towels from the best brands.
Tufted Dot Embellished Sham Set
Your bedding should be comfortable and cute! Add a playful touch to your bedroom with this embellished sham set in either pink or light blue. The set of two is currently on sale for just $20.
Quick-Dry Duck Green Organic Cotton Bath Towel
Bundle up in this organic cotton bath towel with quick-drying technology. It's currently on sale in three different colors like this cute deep green one, and you can snag them each for just $8.
UGG® Devon Sherpa 2-Piece Twin/Twin XL Reversible Comforter Set in Succulent
You already know that UGG makes seriously cozy boots and slippers, and that same goes for their bedding. Get this twin and twin XL sized comforter in so many different colors for 50% off. It's seriously such a cozy blanket.
Amazon Basics Odor Resistant Textured Bath Towel Set - 6-Pieces, Yellow
This best-selling six piece bath towel set comes in so many different colors and are great quality, for only $15. One Amazon reviewer writes, "These towels were just what I was looking for! They seem to be light weight, but are very soft and effective in drying off after a shower."
Soft-Washed Cotton Tassel Sham Set
These pillowcases are just the right amount of neutral and playful. The set of two comes in three different colors. One reviewer writes, "I love these! I wash them inside out and have no issues with the tassels coming undone."
BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
This satin pillowcase claims to help reduce split ends and elevate your sleeping experience. It has over 11,000 ratings, one of them stating, "Wonderful!!! Great for keeping your hair style. Just pull your hair up all the way around, put your head on the pillow and release your hair. Works great for my hair. I can get 3 days between washes and it doesn't look oily."
Fieldcrest Luxury Egyptian Cotton Loops Sculpted Bath Towel
These bath towels are only $9 instead of the usual $26 price tag, and come in so many different colors to fit the vibe of any bathroom. Get them before they sell out!
Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Every bedroom needs a throw blanket to add some extra cozy vibes to the space. This fuzzy faux fur throw blanket comes in several colors and three different sizes, and is currently on sale for $20. Not only that, but it has over 20,000 almost five-star ratings on Amazon.
Mainstays Value 10 Piece 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set with Upgraded Softness & Durability, Gray
A bath towel set with 10 different towels for just $16? It's no wonder this set from Walmart is selling out quick. Luckily, you can still get it in this grey shade that would go well in any bathroom space.
RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Sheet Stays Keepers Bedsheet Holders Fasteners
There's nothing quite as annoying as slipping and sliding bedsheets, which is why you should check out these sheet holder straps for just $10. It has over 42,000 five-star reviews, so clearly, they get the job done.
Quick-Dry Teal Organic Cotton Washcloth
Take this Crate & Barrel deal to stock up on some kitchen basics, like these washcloths that are currently on sale for just $2. They will definitely come in handy with all the guests you'll have over during the holiday season. Get it while it's still in stock!
Amazon Basics Lightweight Pleated Bed Skirt
If you like to keep some storage bins under your bed and don't want them to show, or simply want to give a sleek and organized look to your bed, get this pleated bed skirt that is currently on sale for just $10.
