The Top 100 Nordstrom Rack Holiday Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Sorel, Cuisinart, and More

It's time to start your holiday gift shopping if you haven't already. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it. Even if you're not gift shopping and you're just looking around for yourself, it's a great time to hunt for some good deals. Nordstrom Rack always has great discounts on top brands and the savings are even better during the holiday season.
There are so many great options to choose from at Nordstrom Rack. Here are the top 100 gift picks from UGG, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Sorel, Cuisinart, Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, and more best-selling brands
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Accessories
Savvy Cie Jewels Initial Lock Pendant Necklace
These lock pendants are etched with different initials, perfect for a personal gift.
Marc Jacobs Mini Cruiser Satchel
This chic crossbody brings a bright sophistication to your outfit.
Kate Spade Southport Ave Hannah Leather Crossbody Bag
This domed crossbody bag is perfect for the person on the go. It has a long strap that you can also wear on your shoulder. It comes in four colors.
UGG Knit Cuff Beanie Hat
Stay warm and look cool in this royal blue beanie from UGG.
Melbourne Leather Wallet
If you can't even remember the last time you got a wallet, it may be time for a replacement. This one is 74% off with five credit card slots and there are several colors to choose from.
Steve Madden Kimmy Crossbody Bag
This black crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. It also comes in tan, purple, green, and paprika.
Kurt Geiger London Brixton Lock Drench Shoulder Bag
Stop what you're doing and buy this bag. This glossy shoulder bag goes with everything and works for any dress code.
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Zip Top Wallet
Stash your cash and cards in this slim wallet from Marc Jacobs. It also comes in black.
Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag
This pastel blue bag is just what you need. Go hands-free and carry your daily essentials in the Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag.
Delmar Sterling Silver 35mm Entwined Hoop Earrings
Save 57% on the gold intertwined hoop earrings.
Savvy Cie Jewels Initial Pendant Necklace
These stainless steel initial pendants make the perfect gift this holiday season.
Salvatore Ferragamo 57MM Square Sunglasses
Look effortless cool in these brown, square-lens sunglasses, which are 75% off.
Hickey Freeman Cashmere Fringe Scarf
A cashmere scarf at a $50 price point is a can't-miss deal. It comes in four colors.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Women's Shoes
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG boots are always a good idea. These shearling-lined boots will always be in style. They're just what you need to stay warm this winter. Nordstrom Rack has them on sale in black, grey, and brown.
Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar
If you're going to be outdoors a lot this winter, you need these Sorel boots in your rotation. They have a supremely soft microfleece lining, a faux fur collar, and they are waterproof.
UGG Shaina Boot
These knit boots are a fun, cozy take on the classic UGG boots.
UGG Fluff Yeah Animalia Slingback Sandal
Step out in style with these faux fur slingback sandals, which are also available in lime.
UGG Mini Classic Logo Boot
The logo lettering down the side off these boots adds a sporty-chic twist to this style. These are also available in grey and chestnut.
UGG Fluffita Slipper
Go bold with these colorful faux shearling sandals from UGG.
UGG Bailey Bow Velvet Ribbon Faux Fur Lined Boot
These velvet ribbons bring a fun sense of whimsy to these black UGG boots. Nordstrom Rack has these faux fur lined boots in three colorways.
UGG Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Boot
Bring a little shine to you wardrobe with these sparkly UGG boots, which come in four colors.
Sam Edelman Gretchen Faux Shearling Trimmed Lace-Up Boot
These faux shearling booties redefine coziness and you need them this winter.
Sorel Ainsley Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Maintain your style, even in rainy weather with these waterproof boots, which also come in black.
Tory Burch Eleanor Leather Loafer
These flats are adorned with the gold Tory Burch logo. They are those "wear everywhere" shoes that work for so many occasions
Frye Marissa Medallion Pull-On Tall Boot
These pull-on boots bring a western aesthetic to your ensemble.
Marc Fisher LTD Kamryn Genuine Shearling Boot
These supersoft shearling boots are a winter essential and Nordstrom Rack has them in three colors.
Louise ET Cie Uzma Bootie
These wraparound booties are a great neutral that you can style with many outfits.
UGG Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide
If pink is your favorite color, these fluffy pink sandals are just what you need. Wear them indoors as slippers or rock them outside of the house.
Stuart Weitzman Laine Boot
Take on anything in these versatile, black boots that go with everything.
Marc Fisher LTD Kori Boot
Go all out with fashion and warmth this winter and rock these quilted platform booties, which Nordstrom Rack has in many colors
Tory Burch Lila Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Bootie
Liven up any outfit with these animal print booties from Tory Burch.
Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot
These black knee high boots go with any outfit and this is such a good deal. A 39% discount is tough to pass up.
Stuart Weitzman Highland Side Zip Block Heel Bootie
Add some glamour with these sleek, block-heeled booties.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Women's Fashion
Sam Edelman Reefer Notch Collar Wool Blend Coat
You can never go wrong with a classic wool coat and this one just looks (and feels) so luxurious. It comes in royal blue, black, yellow, red and purple.
T Tahari Faux Suede Crop Moto Jacket
Top off any outfit with a suede moto jacket. This classic style comes in olive green, cream, grey, and tan.
A Nordstrom Rack shopper reviewed, "Comfortable and chic. I really loved this jacket! I'm always a bit concerned about how jackets will fit due to being wider in my shoulders and arms. The XL jacket fit great, roomy, comfortable and looked great too."
Z by Zella Shooting Star Drape Collar Cardigan
This cardigan has a draped collar and thumb holes at the sleeves. It comes in four versatile colors.
A Nordstrom Rack shopper reviewed, "This jacket is so cute and cozy! I get compliments on it all the time and it's great to wear to dinner, out late-night with friends, or for everyday wear."
Joseph A Oversized Boxy Turtleneck
A turtleneck is a wardrobe investment that you'll wear a lot. This chic style is oversized, which makes it the perfect choice to wear for a holiday meal. There are seven colorways to choose from.
Magaschoni V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
A cashmere sweater for just $69!? This. Is. Not. A. Drill. This sweater comes in seven colors.
Sweet Romeo Long Sleeve Ribbed Duster Cardigan
Feel cozy and look chic in one of these ribbed duster cardigans.
Michael Kors Contrast Packable Hooded Down Jacket
This packable, quilted down coat adds warmth when you wear it and it's easy to fold away when you're not. It comes in eight colors and it's 57% off.
Michael Kors 3/4 Packable Down Jacket
If you want a packable coat, but prefer a longer length, here's a great option. It comes in four colors and it's 58% off.
A shopper reviewed, "Love everything about this jacket. The color is beautiful and the fit is great. Not boxy at all. When zipped up, it comes in at my waist so still have some definition to my body. The other great thing about this jacket is that it's so lightweight."
Blis 2-Piece Shirt & Pants Pajama Set
Luxuriate in comfort when you wear this super soft, knit two-piece pajama set. Nordstrom Rack has these pajamas in five colors. It comes in standard and plus sizes.
A shopper reviewed, "This is a beautiful lounging set. Perfect fit and very flattering. Very pleased with purchase."
Madewell Cozy Walker Cardigan
This Madewell cardigan is a wardrobe staple. It's 38% off and it comes in eight colors.
RDI Notch Collar Tail Hem Shirt Jacket
This shacket has a cozy oversized fit and it's a seasonal essential. Nordstrom Rack has this in two colorways.
Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket
Bundle up with this warm, quilted jacket, which is available in hot pink and royal blue.
Kenneth Cole New York Faux Fur Trimmed Quilted Faux Leather Anorak Jacket
This olive green faux fur coat is the epitome of wintertime chic.
Guess Faux Fur Collar Puffer Jacket
Even if you don't do winter sports, this black puffer is just what you need for an apres ski look.
Flora Nikrooz Jacqueline Travel Set
These three-piece pajama sets include a tank, shorts, and matching robes. There are three prints to choose from.
By Design Lola Long Double Knit Sweater
This long sweater has an added sophistication thanks to the pockets at the chest. It comes in five colors and it's 47% off.
BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket
Embody your inner cool girl with one of these faux leather jackets. This style also comes in black.
Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat
This jacket takes warmth to the next level. It's insulated with down-and-feather fill. Plus, it has a lofty hood. There are four colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "This is by far the most incredible coat I've ever purchased. Its luxurious, smells like a down comforter, soft, comfortable, relaxing, and stunning. Cole Haan nailed it with this coat. Perfect for Michigan winters. I couldn't be happier. Wear this with any outfit."
Maxstudio Blouson Sleeve Wrap Sweater
Look polished and feel comfortable in one of these super soft sweaters. It comes in four colors.
Magaschoni Cashmere Long Sleeve Cardigan
Don't miss this 65% discount on this stylish, soft, cashmere cardigan. You're gonna want one in every color.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Beauty Products
Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Duo
Give your eye area the TLC it deserves with this two-piece set from Elemis. The Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment addresses fine lines and wrinkles, per the brand. The Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal also target the visible signs of aging.
A shopper reviewed, "The eye serum and eye cream are the best eye products I've ever used. I'm 55 years old and have been using all Elemis products for two years now and my face has never looked so good. Buying the eye serum or eye cream separately or together is expensive so I couldn't believe the price these two were going for in Nordstrom rack. I ended up buying 6 of this special with both products. You can't go wrong. I totally recommend buying this two or any of Elemis items."
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
Create a wide variety of looks with this eyeshadow palette with 12 hues including golds, browns, and ambers in shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Home Essentials
Nest New York Sparkling Cassis Reed Diffuser
Fill your home with this sparkling-cassis reed diffuser from NEST.
Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set
Get a 52% discount on this four-piece baking set. These pieces are compatible with the microwave, broiler, and they're oven-safe up to 572 degrees. This set includes a rectangular baking dish, an oval baking dish, and a square baking dish with lid. It comes in three colors.
Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot
Fondue is easier than ever thanks to this set. Use this to prepare chocolate, cheese, broth, or oil fondue. This pot is nonstick and the entire unit is dishwasher-safe.
A shopper raved, "Best Fondue appliance ever! The best small appliance for fondue or heating anything. It is nonstick so easy to clean, the heat is very responsive to increases or decreases and the unit is very attractive for table use."
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Men's Clothes
Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half Zip Pullover
This half-zip pullover sweatshirt is just as comfortable as it is polished. It comes in six colors and it's on sale at a $49% discount.
Lucky Brand 121 Slim Straight Jeans
Upgrade your wardrobe with these slim straight leg jeans.
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer
This a classic blazer and a great investment for your wardrobe. Nordstrom Rack has this style in several colors and it's 79% off.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Men's Shoes
Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip
These cool knit sneakers are water-resistant, sporty, and incredibly comfortable. Nordstrom Rack has these shoes in three colors.
Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Kids
UGG Jona Boot
How adorable are these pink UGG boots? They're available in baby, toddler, and little kid sizes and Nordstrom Rack has them black and brown too.
Sleep On It Minky Fleece Star Print Pajama 2-Piece Set
Your little ones will stay cozy this holiday season in these cute star-adorned pajamas.
Vans Asher V Slip On Checkerboard Sneaker
These Vans are such a classic look and they're available in baby, toddler, and kids sizes.
