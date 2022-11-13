The Top 100 Nordstrom Rack Holiday Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Sorel, Cuisinart, and More

If you need some shopping inspiration for Christmas and Hanukkah presents, here are the top 100 gifts from Nordstrom Rack.

E-Comm: Top 100 Nordstrom Rack Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's time to start your holiday gift shopping if you haven't already. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it. Even if you're not gift shopping and you're just looking around for yourself, it's a great time to hunt for some good deals. Nordstrom Rack always has great discounts on top brands and the savings are even better during the holiday season.

There are so many great options to choose from at Nordstrom Rack. Here are the top 100 gift picks from UGG, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Sorel, Cuisinart, Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, and more best-selling brands 

read
Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Accessories

Savvy Cie Jewels Initial Lock Pendant Necklace

These lock pendants are etched with different initials, perfect for a personal gift.

$95
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Mini Cruiser Satchel

This chic crossbody brings a bright sophistication to your outfit.

$495
$190
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Southport Ave Hannah Leather Crossbody Bag

This domed crossbody bag is perfect for the person on the go. It has a long strap that you can also wear on your shoulder. It comes in four colors.

$228
$100
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Knit Cuff Beanie Hat

Stay warm and look cool in this royal blue beanie from UGG.

$55
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Melbourne Leather Wallet

If you can't even remember the last time you got a wallet, it may be time for a replacement. This one is 74% off with five credit card slots and there are several colors to choose from.

$58
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Kimmy Crossbody Bag

This black crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. It also comes in tan, purple, green, and paprika.

$88
$32
Nordstrom Rack

Kurt Geiger London Brixton Lock Drench Shoulder Bag

Stop what you're doing and buy this bag. This glossy shoulder bag goes with everything and works for any dress code.

$285
$142
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Zip Top Wallet

Stash your cash and cards in this slim wallet from Marc Jacobs. It also comes in black.

$120
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag

This pastel blue bag is just what you need. Go hands-free and carry your daily essentials in the Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag.

$238
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Delmar Sterling Silver 35mm Entwined Hoop Earrings

Save 57% on the gold intertwined hoop earrings.

$135
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Savvy Cie Jewels Initial Pendant Necklace

These stainless steel initial pendants make the perfect gift this holiday season.

$95
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Salvatore Ferragamo 57MM Square Sunglasses

Look effortless cool in these brown, square-lens sunglasses, which are 75% off.

$370
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Hickey Freeman Cashmere Fringe Scarf

A cashmere scarf at a $50 price point is a can't-miss deal. It comes in four colors.

$150
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Women's Shoes

UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

UGG boots are always a good idea. These shearling-lined boots will always be in style. They're just what you need to stay warm this winter. Nordstrom Rack has them on sale in black, grey, and brown.

$150
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar

If you're going to be outdoors a lot this winter, you need these Sorel boots in your rotation. They have a supremely soft microfleece lining, a faux fur collar, and they are waterproof.

$145
$95
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Shaina Boot

These knit boots are a fun, cozy take on the classic UGG boots.

$170
$130
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Alder Faux Shearling Lined Suede Slipper

Loafers can be uncomfortable, but not when they're from UGG. This pair is made from buttery soft suede and it comes in four colors.

$80
$60
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Fluff Yeah Animalia Slingback Sandal

Step out in style with these faux fur slingback sandals, which are also available in lime.

 

$110
$50
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Mini Classic Logo Boot

The logo lettering down the side off these boots adds a sporty-chic twist to this style. These are also available in grey and chestnut.

$160
$100
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Fluffita Slipper

Go bold with these colorful faux shearling sandals from UGG.

$110
$50
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Bailey Bow Velvet Ribbon Faux Fur Lined Boot

These velvet ribbons bring a fun sense of whimsy to these black UGG boots. Nordstrom Rack has these faux fur lined boots in three colorways.

$200
$145
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Boot

Bring a little shine to you wardrobe with these sparkly UGG boots, which come in four colors.

$160
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Gretchen Faux Shearling Trimmed Lace-Up Boot

These faux shearling booties redefine coziness and you need them this winter.

$150
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Ainsley Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Maintain your style, even in rainy weather with these waterproof boots, which also come in black.

$165
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Eleanor Leather Loafer

These flats are adorned with the gold Tory Burch logo. They are those "wear everywhere" shoes that work for so many occasions

$298
$180
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Marissa Medallion Pull-On Tall Boot

These pull-on boots bring a western aesthetic to your ensemble.

$328
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Kamryn Genuine Shearling Boot

These supersoft shearling boots are a winter essential and Nordstrom Rack has them in three colors.

$265
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Louise ET Cie Uzma Bootie

These wraparound booties are a great neutral that you can style with many outfits. 

$159
$60
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide

If pink is your favorite color, these fluffy pink sandals are just what you need. Wear them indoors as slippers or rock them outside of the house.

$120
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Laine Boot

Take on anything in these versatile, black boots that go with everything.

$575
$147
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Kori Boot

Go all out with fashion and warmth this winter and rock these quilted platform booties, which Nordstrom Rack has in many colors

$179
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Lila Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Bootie

Liven up any outfit with these animal print booties from Tory Burch.

$498
$225
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot

These black knee high boots go with any outfit and this is such a good deal. A 39% discount is tough to pass up.

$498
$300
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Highland Side Zip Block Heel Bootie

Add some glamour with these sleek, block-heeled booties.

$550
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Women's Fashion

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Short Robe

Barefoot Dreams is famous for incredibly soft blankets, which is why you're going to adore this robe. It's like a wearable blanket, but it looks incredibly chic. This robe also comes in black and ivory.

$135
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Reefer Notch Collar Wool Blend Coat

You can never go wrong with a classic wool coat and this one just looks (and feels) so luxurious. It comes in royal blue, black, yellow, red and purple.

$220
$100
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Faux Suede Crop Moto Jacket

Top off any outfit with a suede moto jacket. This classic style comes in olive green, cream, grey, and tan.

A Nordstrom Rack shopper reviewed, "Comfortable and chic. I really loved this jacket! I'm always a bit concerned about how jackets will fit due to being wider in my shoulders and arms. The XL jacket fit great, roomy, comfortable and looked great too." 

$108
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Shooting Star Drape Collar Cardigan

This cardigan has a draped collar and thumb holes at the sleeves. It comes in four versatile colors.

A Nordstrom Rack shopper reviewed, "This jacket is so cute and cozy! I get compliments on it all the time and it's great to wear to dinner, out late-night with friends, or for everyday wear." 

$30
Nordstrom Rack

Joseph A Oversized Boxy Turtleneck

A turtleneck is a wardrobe investment that you'll wear a lot. This chic style is oversized, which makes it the perfect choice to wear for a holiday meal. There are seven colorways to choose from.

$25
Nordstrom Rack

Magaschoni V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

A cashmere sweater for just $69!? This. Is. Not. A. Drill. This sweater comes in seven colors.

$215
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Sweet Romeo Long Sleeve Ribbed Duster Cardigan

Feel cozy and look chic in one of these ribbed duster cardigans.

$33
Nordstrom Rack

Michael Kors Contrast Packable Hooded Down Jacket

This packable, quilted down coat adds warmth when you wear it and it's easy to fold away when you're not. It comes in eight colors and it's 57% off.

$190
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Michael Kors 3/4 Packable Down Jacket

If you want a packable coat, but prefer a longer length, here's a great option. It comes in four colors and it's 58% off. 

A shopper reviewed, "Love everything about this jacket. The color is beautiful and the fit is great. Not boxy at all. When zipped up, it comes in at my waist so still have some definition to my body. The other great thing about this jacket is that it's so lightweight."

$240
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Blis 2-Piece Shirt & Pants Pajama Set

Luxuriate in comfort when you wear this super soft, knit two-piece pajama set. Nordstrom Rack has these pajamas in five colors. It comes in standard and plus sizes.

A shopper reviewed, "This is a beautiful lounging set. Perfect fit and very flattering. Very pleased with purchase."

 

$80
$36
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Cozy Walker Cardigan

This Madewell cardigan is a wardrobe staple. It's 38% off and it comes in eight colors.

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

RDI Notch Collar Tail Hem Shirt Jacket

This shacket has a cozy oversized fit and it's a seasonal essential. Nordstrom Rack has this in two colorways.

$150
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket

Bundle up with this warm, quilted jacket, which is available in hot pink and royal blue.

$150
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kenneth Cole New York Faux Fur Trimmed Quilted Faux Leather Anorak Jacket

This olive green faux fur coat is the epitome of wintertime chic.

$225
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Guess Faux Fur Collar Puffer Jacket

Even if you don't do winter sports, this black puffer is just what you need for an apres ski look.

$225
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Flora Nikrooz Jacqueline Travel Set

These three-piece pajama sets include a tank, shorts, and matching robes. There are three prints to choose from.

$70
$25
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Lola Long Double Knit Sweater

This long sweater has an added sophistication thanks to the pockets at the chest. It comes in five colors and it's 47% off.

$76
$40
Nordstrom Rack

BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket

Embody your inner cool girl with one of these faux leather jackets. This style also comes in black.

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat

This jacket takes warmth to the next level. It's insulated with down-and-feather fill. Plus, it has a lofty hood. There are four colors to choose from.

A shopper said, "This is by far the most incredible coat I've ever purchased. Its luxurious, smells like a down comforter, soft, comfortable, relaxing, and stunning. Cole Haan nailed it with this coat. Perfect for Michigan winters. I couldn't be happier. Wear this with any outfit."

$350
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Maxstudio Blouson Sleeve Wrap Sweater

Look polished and feel comfortable in one of these super soft sweaters. It comes in four colors.

$98
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Magaschoni Cashmere Long Sleeve Cardigan

Don't miss this 65% discount on this stylish, soft, cashmere cardigan. You're gonna want one in every color.

$259
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Beauty Products

Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Duo

Give your eye area the TLC it deserves with this two-piece set from Elemis. The Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment addresses fine lines and wrinkles, per the brand. The Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal also target the visible signs of aging.

A shopper reviewed, "The eye serum and eye cream are the best eye products I've ever used. I'm 55 years old and have been using all Elemis products for two years now and my face has never looked so good. Buying the eye serum or eye cream separately or together is expensive so I couldn't believe the price these two were going for in Nordstrom rack. I ended up buying 6 of this special with both products. You can't go wrong. I totally recommend buying this two or any of Elemis items."

$140
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

Create a wide variety of looks with this eyeshadow palette with 12 hues including golds, browns, and ambers in shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes. 

$49
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Home Essentials

Nest New York Sparkling Cassis Reed Diffuser

Fill your home with this sparkling-cassis reed diffuser from NEST.

 

$54
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Get a 52% discount on this four-piece baking set. These pieces are compatible with the microwave, broiler, and they're oven-safe up to 572 degrees. This set includes a rectangular baking dish, an oval baking dish, and a square baking dish with lid. It comes in three colors.

$314
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot

Fondue is easier than ever thanks to this set. Use this to prepare chocolate, cheese, broth, or oil fondue. This pot is nonstick and the entire unit is dishwasher-safe.

A shopper raved, "Best Fondue appliance ever! The best small appliance for fondue or heating anything. It is nonstick so easy to clean, the heat is very responsive to increases or decreases and the unit is very attractive for table use."

 

$145
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Men's Clothes

Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half Zip Pullover

This half-zip pullover sweatshirt is just as comfortable as it is polished. It comes in six colors and it's on sale at a $49% discount.

$128
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand 121 Slim Straight Jeans

Upgrade your wardrobe with these slim straight leg jeans.

$100
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Alton Lane The Rack Blazer

This a classic blazer and a great investment for your wardrobe. Nordstrom Rack has this style in several colors and it's 79% off.

$575
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Men's Shoes

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip

These cool knit sneakers are water-resistant, sporty, and incredibly comfortable. Nordstrom Rack has these shoes in three colors.

$200
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Top 100 Gifts- Kids

UGG Jona Boot

How adorable are these pink UGG boots? They're available in baby, toddler, and little kid sizes and Nordstrom Rack has them black and brown too.

$90-$100
$60-$75
Nordstrom Rack

Sleep On It Minky Fleece Star Print Pajama 2-Piece Set

Your little ones will stay cozy this holiday season in these cute star-adorned pajamas.

$40
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Vans Asher V Slip On Checkerboard Sneaker

These Vans are such a classic look and they're available in baby, toddler, and kids sizes.

$43
$40
Nordstrom Rack

While you're shopping for gifts, check out these suggestions from The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.

