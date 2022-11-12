Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s First Anniversary Party With Rebel Wilson, Ryan Phillippe and More

She's sliving.
In celebration of her one-year wedding anniversary with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton threw an epic bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 11, the same spot as one of her nuptial events last November.
Dubbed "Paris World," the seaside pier in Santa Monica, Calif. was decorated in Paris-themed games, prizes, and more for the occasion.
The Simple Life alum arrived to the bash wearing a mutli-colored mesh Oscar De La Renta mini-dress styled with matching neon heels and shades. Later in the evening, she changed into a skin-tight pink catsuit that featured her trademark word "sliving" written across it as she jumped behind the DJ booth.
Paris and Carter, both 41, were joined by several of their famous family members and friends, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Zedd and Casey Affleck. Ryan Phillippe shared several pics and video from the party to his Instagram, including a clip of the pier's roller coaster wizzing by with the caption "for p-dog."
Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma also celebrated with Paris. The Pitch Perfect star, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate , had herself a fun mom's night out at the bash and shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories of the couple playing carnival games, riding the ferris wheel, dancing and chowing down on In-N-Out. On her page, Rebel also shared a group shot featuring Paris with the caption, "Totally SLIVING last night!"
Paris and Carter tied the knot last year on Nov. 11 and celebrated with an entire weekend of events, including a similar neon carnival-themed after-party on the Santa Monica Pier as documented in her Paris In Love reality show.
To mark the one-year milestone, Paris took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute to Carter, calling married life "a magical whirlwind."
"No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you," she wrote, along with a throwback photos from their wedding day. "I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine."
In a follow up post, Paris shared even more of her "favorite wedding memories," to which Carter sweetly responded to with his own message of love.
"I consider myself the luckiest guy in the world every day," he wrote in the comments, "thanks to you my best friend, teammate and wifey for lifey."