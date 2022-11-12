Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s First Anniversary Party With Rebel Wilson, Ryan Phillippe and More

Watch : Paris Hilton's Most BEYOND Parties & Events

She's sliving.

In celebration of her one-year wedding anniversary with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton threw an epic bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 11, the same spot as one of her nuptial events last November.

Dubbed "Paris World," the seaside pier in Santa Monica, Calif. was decorated in Paris-themed games, prizes, and more for the occasion.

The Simple Life alum arrived to the bash wearing a mutli-colored mesh Oscar De La Renta mini-dress styled with matching neon heels and shades. Later in the evening, she changed into a skin-tight pink catsuit that featured her trademark word "sliving" written across it as she jumped behind the DJ booth.

Paris and Carter, both 41, were joined by several of their famous family members and friends, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Zedd and Casey Affleck. Ryan Phillippe shared several pics and video from the party to his Instagram, including a clip of the pier's roller coaster wizzing by with the caption "for p-dog."