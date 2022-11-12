Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Watch : North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok

Dream Kardashian's birthday party will send your heart aflutter.

On Nov. 12, Rob Kardashian's daughter celebrated turning 6 at a lavish Kardashian-Jenner family party held at one of the family's homes. The theme: Butterflies.

"Welcome to Dreamy's butterfly sixth birthday extravaganza," her aunt Khloe Kardashian said in an Instagram video, showcasing the entrance to the mansion adorned with a pastel pink balloon arch and hanging pink and purple butterfly cut-outs.

Inside the home, a pink and purple balloon tunnel, also decorated with paper butterflies, was set up in the foyer.

Dream wore a pink butterfly-print tank top and matching mini skirt, paired with white sneakers. She also sported butterfly earrings—a birthday gift from her "Lovie," Kris Jenner.

Dream was spotted playing with her BFF, Khloe's daughter, True Thompson. The 4-year-old wore a short-sleeve Fendi top and matching mini skirt, paired with pink Doc Martins. The two had fun doing arts and crafts and making slime at the party. Guests also enjoyed sweet treats, including snow cones and a three-layer, butterfly-themed birthday cake.