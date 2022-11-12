Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Mulberry Street Lise Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $360, but it's $89.
This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise Satchel is made with a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 75% Off Deal
Not sure about shopping? Check out these customer reviews to get additional insights.
Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise Satchel Reviews
A shopper said, "Love the material, size and style overall perfect size. Perfect for daily use and color options are great also. Beautiful."
Another shared, "I recently purchased this bag a couple days ago and it is absolutely beautiful! Fell in love with how much you can fit in it!"
A customer reviewed, "I bought this a few months ago, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this purse, get A LOT of compliments with the color too!! Great summer purse!!!"
"Beautiful bag, Very cute and comfortable. Love the 2 strap options you have when carrying it. Love it for work and any other use for it. Highly recommend. I might purchase another in a different color," a reviewer said.
A Kate Spade shopper raved, "This bag is amazing! It is so soft, absolutely love the feel of it. It is big enough to carry the essentials yet not too big. I get so many compliments! Love, love, love!!!"
Someone else wrote, "This bag is spacious, but still the perfect size for day to day use. The quality is great and
