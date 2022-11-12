Megan Fox Claps Back at Claim That She “Can’t Buy a Razor”

A not so hairy situation.
After Megan Fox posted a belated Halloween photo on Instagram, one fan was left questioning her grooming habits. On Nov. 11, the actress shared a pic of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Princess Zelda and warrior elf Link from The Legend of Zelda video game franchise.
Megan's sexy ensemble featured a burgundy bodice, thigh-high gold boots and a long white skirt featuring two slits that went all the way up past her hips.
"All that money and she can't buy a razor," one fan commented on the post, referring to the star's exposed skin. "She's now off my ‘list.'"
Megan, 36, was quick to correct that what the fan thought may have been an unshaved bikini line was actually ink.
"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?" she clapped back. "Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."
Megan has a large collection of tats, including a Shakespeare quote on her shoulder blade, the Chinese symbol for "strength" on the back of her neck, a crescent moon on her ankle and "el pistolero"—which translates to "the gunman" in Spanish—as a tribute to her fiancé.
She also has her ex husband Brian Austin Green's first name etched on the right side of her pelvis, the area which sparked the razor debate. Since the tattoo has not been clearly photographs in years, it's unclear whether the Transformers star has covered up her ex's moniker or tried to have it removed, like she did with her Marilyn Monroe forearm portrait.
During an October 2021 interview for GQ Style, Megan and MGK got matching tattoos—inked by each other, on each other—that read, "The darkest fairytale," with hers on on her left forearm and his on his right hip bone.
The meaning behind the phrase? Megan told the publication it "alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other."