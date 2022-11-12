Megan Fox Claps Back at Claim That She “Can’t Buy a Razor”

Watch : Megan Fox Shuts Down Troll Accusing Her of Not Shaving Bikini Line

A not so hairy situation.

After Megan Fox posted a belated Halloween photo on Instagram, one fan was left questioning her grooming habits. On Nov. 11, the actress shared a pic of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Princess Zelda and warrior elf Link from The Legend of Zelda video game franchise.

Megan's sexy ensemble featured a burgundy bodice, thigh-high gold boots and a long white skirt featuring two slits that went all the way up past her hips.

"All that money and she can't buy a razor," one fan commented on the post, referring to the star's exposed skin. "She's now off my ‘list.'"

Megan, 36, was quick to correct that what the fan thought may have been an unshaved bikini line was actually ink.

"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?" she clapped back. "Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."