Tyler Cameron’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Life-Changing Item and Some Dating Must-Haves From Amazon

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You're not alone if you have some shopping regrets. Tyler Cameron is right there with you. The Bachelorette alum shared his holiday gift guide picks with E! shoppers along with the "biggest mistake" he made when he "started making money." Now, he uses a replacement item that he got from Amazon that "changed [his] life." The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is a contractor, fitness enthusiast, and an avid Amazon shopper who appreciates reasonable prices.

Tyler explained, "Amazon makes holiday shopping so easy. I'm all about getting good deals and I love how everything ships so quick. I'm a Prime guy and I've been a Prime guy for a long time. I love that you can rely on everything to get to you quickly. With other websites, you don't really know if the stuff is going to come to you."

Whether you're prepping for the holidays or just shopping for fun, Tyler's Amazon gift guide has something for everyone. He even shared some dating hacks, including an at-home date night essential, a fresh breath must-have, and a grooming tool. Tyler's other gift suggestions include self-care items, post-workout solutions, timeless fashion, and, of course, that one life-changing product.