See the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Purr-fectly Coordinate in Leather and Leopard Print Look

These leopard-meets-leather looks are spot on.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian had a fashion moment that was coordinated to purr-fection. In a TikTok shared to Kylie's page Nov. 11, the four sisters each rocked a different outfit that either featured leather, leopard print or a combination of both.



For Kylie's look, the 25-year-old sported a black leather jacket paired with boots and cream-colored sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kourtney donned a leopard-print mini dress paired with a leather coat and matching kicks. On Khloe's part, the Good American co-founder was seen in a totally spotted ensemble comprised of a leopard-print coat, boots and bag.



While the trio posed in the video, Kendall popped into the frame and showed off what appears to be a leopard-print cardigan paired with black pants.

The group's outfits were certainly the cat's meow with fans, as one TikTok user commented, "ICONIC." Another user added, "this is everything."