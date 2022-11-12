See the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Purr-fectly Coordinate in Leather and Leopard Print Look

Kylie Jenner posed with sister Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, in outfits that honored a theme of leather and leopard. See their stylish, coordinated looks.

By Kelly Gilmore Nov 12, 2022 2:21 AMTags
These leopard-meets-leather looks are spot on.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian had a fashion moment that was coordinated to purr-fection. In a TikTok shared to Kylie's page Nov. 11, the four sisters each rocked a different outfit that either featured leather, leopard print or a combination of both.
 
For Kylie's look, the 25-year-old sported a black leather jacket paired with boots and cream-colored sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kourtney donned a leopard-print mini dress paired with a leather coat and matching kicks. On Khloe's part, the Good American co-founder was seen in a totally spotted ensemble comprised of a leopard-print coat, boots and bag.
 
While the trio posed in the video, Kendall popped into the frame and showed off what appears to be a leopard-print cardigan paired with black pants.

The group's outfits were certainly the cat's meow with fans, as one TikTok user commented, "ICONIC." Another user added, "this is everything."

The Best-Ever Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks

The TikTok video was set to an audio of Kourtney in a confessional interview on Hulu's The Kardashians saying, "I don't have energy for this. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

However, it seems the family has been subscribing to more fashion moments like this one for quite some time. In fact, twinning and coordinated style has proven to be a habit for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In April, Kylie shared on her Instagram Story that Kim Kardashian showed up to her house wearing nearly the exact same outfit as her, noting that their matching looks "actually wasn't planned."

Kim reposted the footage to her own Instagram Story with the caption: "My twin for real."

