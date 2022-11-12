See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine

In a behind-the-scenes look at Jason Momoa’s new film Slumberland, the actor had some fun dancing alongside daughter Lola in a choreographed routine she created. Check out the sweet moment.

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Dish on Dance Collab for Slumberland

Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing.

Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.

 "my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance," Jason captioned the clips, before giving a shoutout to the cast and crew of the Netflix flick. "my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j."

The Aquaman star also shared several photos of himself around various sets from the fantasy film, joking that he was "trying to hide from marlow so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie."

Jason added, "getting old."

At the film's red carpet premiere on Nov. 9, Lola—who Jason shares with ex Lisa Bonet—told E! News how "incredible" it felt visiting the Slumberland set and even gave details on her dance routine.

"Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa," Lola explained, "and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie."

Instagram

But their love of dance isn't the only thing Jason and Lola have in common. The 43-year-old, who is also dad to 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, said that they also love to get in touch with nature.

"My babies and my family are the most important thing," the 43-year-old said. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."

