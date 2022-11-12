Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $148 Jeans for $40 & More Trendy Looks We're Loving for as Low as $10

Madewell is bringing on another amazing sale with up to 50% off select sale items when you use this special code!

Need some retail therapy to get you in the weekend mood? Head over to Madewell's sale section to shop some unbelievable deals on all the season's best denim, sweaters, tops, outerwear, accessories and more.

We're talking cozy and chic outerwear, so many cute jeans, basic layering pieces and more must-have looks that you need to order ASAP. All you have to do is use code SALEONSALE to unlock up to 50% off select sale items.

Keep scrolling for some of the best Madewell pieces currently on sale for as low as $10. Things are going quick!

Plus Balloon-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater

It's sweater weather, and Madewell has got you covered with some chic and versatile sweaters on sale! This balloon-sleeve sweater comes in a pretty autumnal color that can be paired with jeans, slip skirts and more. Get it for $45 while you can.

$98
$45
Madewell

Tank Thong Bodysuit

This Madewell sale makes for the perfect opportunity to stock up on some basic pieces that will become staples in your wardrobe, like this tank thong bodysuit. You can snag it for $10 and pair it with denim and layer it under sweaters, jackets and more.

$40
$10
Madewell

Supercrop Long-Sleeve Tee

This cropped long-sleeve top comes in four different colors, for only $15. Wear it with jeans and a cute puffer vest for a casual winter ensemble or dress it up with a neutral slip skirt. The options are endless and affordable!

$45
$15
Madewell

Long-Sleeve Baby Tee

Another great high-quality basic is this long-sleeve baby tee that is perfect for the fall and winter. Dress it up with a midi slip skirt and heeled boots for a chic work outfit or pair it with some cargo pants and sneakers for a chill fall look.

$45
$15
Madewell

The Cassity Tall Western Boot in Suede

These best-selling cowboy boots are currently on sale for $119 instead of the original $298 price. Pair them with dresses, jeans, mini skirts and more for a chic and trendy look perfect for the fall and winter.

$298
$119
Madwell

The Plus Perfect Vintage Jean in Fiore Wash

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe must, and these vintage light-wash jeans will definitely get the job done. Pair it with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your fall and winter outfit needs.

$100
$60
Madewell

Eyelet-Trim Twin Set Top

This dainty top is the cottagecore look of our dreams, and it's currently on sale from $128 for $50. Pair it with a slip skirt or some light-wash denim for an elegant look.

$128
$50
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean In Pearse Wash: Destructed Edition

Madewell makes some pretty incredible jeans, and so many of them are on sale right now at unbeatable prices. These destructed vintage jeans for just $55 are the perfect pair to be worn with your favorite boots and a knit sweater.

$138
$55
Madewell

Plus MWL Flex High-Rise 25-Inch Leggings

These leggings are perfect for yoga class, trips to the coffee shop, hot girl walks or anything in between. Pair with the matching sports bra for a complete athleisure look.

$75
$60
Madewell

The Dadjean In Amaron Wash: Ripped Edition

Who doesn't love a good pair of loose-fitting dad jeans, especially when they're on sale? You can get these $138 jeans for $50 for a laid back and casual piece that will become a staple in your denim rotation.

$138
$50
Madewell

Seersucker Hopewell Puff-Sleeve Crop Top in Plaid

Another cute cottagecore-inspired find! This puff-sleeve crop top is the perfect dainty piece that can be worn with trousers, jeans and so much more. Top it off with your favorite coat for a look suitable for the fall. If you're somehow not sold yet, it's on sale for $21.

$82
$21
Madewell

The Dadjean In Yorktown Wash

Here is another pair of denim you need to add to your cart— especially since it's on sale for $45. Pair these dad jeans with a long-sleeve baby tee and some sneakers for a go-to fall uniform.

$138
$45
Madewell

Plus Clairmont Crop Jacket

The cooler weather calls for chic and cozy outerwear that is versatile. This crop jacket can be layered over sweaters, long-sleeve tops and more for an added layer of warmth that is still cute.

$248
$173
Madewell

Kendale Sweater Biker Shorts

Umm... $70 biker shorts for $12? Sign us up. These biker shorts are extra comfy and cozy because of the knit material. The brown shade is also totally perfect for the fall!

$70
$12
Madewell

Holmden Sweater Shorts

These sweater shorts come in two different colors and are the perfect piece to add to your loungewear collection. Wear them around the house or out and about for some seriously cozy vibes.

$70
$12
Madewell

The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Mornelle Wash

Oversized jackets are a total move, especially with the chillier weather ahead. This trucker jean jacket is the perfect fall and winter staple that can be thrown over any outfit to give off a little bit of edginess.

$138
$96
Madewell

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Danby Wash: Ripped Edition

The perfect jeans don't exi— actually, they do! These ripped vintage jeans can be paired with anything for a casual, everyday look. Top it with sweaters, long-sleeve tops and your favorite outerwear and some boots.

$148
$40
Madewell

Plus Knit Corduroy Redford Blazer

This corduroy blazer is so versatile and chic. Wear the relaxed fit jacket with slacks or trousers for work or pair it with leather pants and heeled boots for a GNO look for the colder weather. You can't go wrong!

$118
$56
Madewell

Get in the holiday shopping spirit with these chic and functional gifts that look way more expensive than they actually are!

