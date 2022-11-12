Love Island's Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight Set the Record Straight on Their Love Lives

Watch : Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson

They may have left the island, but Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight still have love on the brain.

More than two months after Love Island USA premiered its reunion show, viewers may be curious to know how some of the hottest couples of the season are doing today. If you ask Sydney, things with Isaiah Campbell are stronger than ever.

"We text all day," she told E! News in an exclusive interview at Angela Parretta's Drenched OC grand opening celebration on Nov. 10. "We FaceTime all the time too. He just texted me five minutes ago. We're still together, but it's hard with the time difference. He stays up so late though. When I go out, he stays up until five in the morning."

For the time being, Sydney is calling Los Angeles home as Isaish tries to move out of Florida to be closer to his girlfriend.

"Isaiah did come to Houston with me and my mom loves him," Sydney added. "Things are good."