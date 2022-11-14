Exclusive

All the Photos From Family Karma Star Vishal Parvani's Stunning Indian Wedding

Get a special inside look at Family Karma stars Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's Mexico wedding, from their outfits to the ceremony to the extravagant reception.

By Brett Malec, Paige Strout Nov 14, 2022 3:00 AMTags
The stars of Family Karma sure know how to throw a wedding.

Season three of the Bravo series kicked off with the beginning of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's wedding weekend in Cancún, Mexico. And though it's been several months since the couple officially tied the knot in January, fans got to see their big day play out on the show's Nov. 13 episode, and E! News has an exclusive inside look into the stars' wedding festivities.

While many aspects of their nuptials followed Indian tradition—from Richa's red bridal ensemble to the ceremony itself—the pair chose not to incorporate the traditional Baraat entrance, which sees the groom arrive at the venue on a horse or elephant. Rather, they took advantage of the tropical location and made their grand entrance on a pair of boats.

As for the reception, Richa and Vishal switched up their looks, donning a modern white wedding dress and tuxedo, respectively. The cast of Family Karma also showed up in style to help the happy couple celebrate their marriage.

photos
Check out exclusive pics from Vishal and Richa's magical wedding celebration below.

Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Reshma, Vishal & Kishor Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana & Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Kishor & Reshma Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Richa Sadana & Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Nicholas Kouchoukos & Amrit Kapai
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Avni Parekh & Brian Benni
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Amrit Kapai & Nicholas Kouchoukos
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Vishal Parvani & Richa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Brian Benni & Anisha Ramakrishna
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Suresh & Lavina Kapai
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Lopa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Monica Vaswani & Rish Karam
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Avni Parekh & Brian Benni
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Lopa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Reshma Parvani & Lopa Sadana
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Brian Benni & Avni Parekh

