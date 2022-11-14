Exclusive

One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer

E! News can reveal your exclusive first look at Below Deck Mediterranean's dramatic season seven reunion trailer with one Bravo star noticeably missing. Get the details and watch now.

By Brett Malec Nov 14, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoAndy CohenBelow Deck MediterraneanNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.

"We're going through the drama from bow to stern," Andy teases in the preview, "the crew mess is on full display."

Speaking of onboard romances, Dave seemingly regrets his fling with chief stew Natasha Webb, who is noticeably absent from the trailer. "There's a lot of things I'm ashamed of," Dave says in the clip, "I've been called a bully, a psychopath, a stalker."

While Natasha did not join the reunion taping for a reason that will be announced during the upcoming episode, E! News can reveal she provides a twist by sending both video and written statements.

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Meanwhile, Natalya and Kyle's ongoing feud rages on as they are seen bickering in the clip. "Please do not find an excuse for this," she tells Kyle, "the audacity!"

Storm also admits regret over his decision to make Courtney lead deckhand over Zee, as he states, "I made a mistake."

See everything to come in the dramatic trailer above.

The Below Deck Mediterranean reunion airs Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The reunion will be available on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov 23

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to "Serious Medical Emergency"

3

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

2

Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to "Serious Medical Emergency"

3

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

4

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

5

Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California