Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle

Watch : Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies

One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away.

Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.

"He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman," DC Comics said in a statement, "bringing the Super Hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions."

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill—who voiced the Joker alongside Conroy—described his co-star as "perfection" and "a brilliant actor."

"For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman," Hamill said in a statement of his own. "It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it."