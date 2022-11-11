Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle

One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away.
Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
"He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman," DC Comics said in a statement, "bringing the Super Hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions."
Meanwhile, Mark Hamill—who voiced the Joker alongside Conroy—described his co-star as "perfection" and "a brilliant actor."
"For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman," Hamill said in a statement of his own. "It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it."
The Star Wars actor added that his own performance as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime wouldn't have been the same without Conroy. "His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery—that all also helped inform my performance," Hamill said. "He was the ideal partner—it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."
Calling Conroy "one of my favorite people on the planet," Hamill said he "loved him like a brother."
"He truly cared for the people around him—his decency shone through everything he did," he continued. "Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."
In a statement to E! News, Warner Bros. Animation called Conroy a "dear friend."
"His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium," the company said. "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."
Asides from Batman, Conroy starred in television shows such as Dynasty, Tour of Duty and Ohara. He also made appearances in Broadway for roles in Eastern Standard and Lolita.
Conroy is survived by husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy.