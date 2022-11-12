The Best Finds From the Forever 21 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale: A Faux Fur Duster Coat for $50 & More

Plus, some perfect looks for the season from Madison Beer's super festive holiday party collection— all on sale!

By Ella Chakarian Nov 12, 2022 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Forever 21 Sale

If I'm going to be completely honest, it's been a minute since my last proper Forever 21 shopping spree. But, have you seen the styles that are on sale at Forever 21 right now? If not, you're in for a treat.

Forever 21 is currently hosting its Pre-Black Friday 50% off sale, and it's just too good. Not only are there super versatile and trendy winter pieces, but you can get looks from Madison Beer's holiday party collection on sale, too! The looks are shimmering, chic and will totally get you in the holiday spirit. And, when you use code 'Extra11', you can get an extra 11% off these styles in honor of singles day until Monday.

By now, you should be excited. Read on to shop some must-have pieces from Forever 21!

Faux Fur Duster Coat

Forever 21 absolutely understood the assignment with this faux fur duster coat. I feel like it doesn't even need much of a description! Wear it with everything and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.

$75
$50
Forever 21

Off-the-Shoulder Belted Sweater Dress

This sweater dress comes in both black and beige, and either would be a chic option for your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner. Pair it with some strappy heeled sandals or heeled boots to complete the look.

$40
$27
Forever 21

Faux Fur Belted Coat

I'll take one of these faux fur belted coats in each color, please. Snag this chic coat for $66 instead of the usual $100 price tag and watch it become your favorite outerwear choice for the winter.

$100
$66
Forever 21

Plus Size Velvet Pants

Elevate your loungewear game with these velvet pants that come in three different colors. The cream ones are super cute, but you should also definitely check out the maroon ones.

$33
$15
Forever 21

Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Wear these wide-leg pants to the office, coffee shop or your favorite restaurant. These trousers come in so many different colors and are easy to dress up and down. Finish off the look with some platform loafers or heeled boots.

$30
$20
Forever 21

Faux Feather-Trim Mini Skirt

This faux feather trim mini skirt is one Madison Beer's holiday party shop picks, for obvious reasons. The faux feather detailing gives the skirt an elevated feel. Pair it with the matching cropped blazer for a complete look, and if white is not your vibe, you can snag it in black, too.

$25
$16
Forever 21

Faux Fur-Trim Duster Cardigan Sweater

Be the trendiest person in the room with this faux fur-trim longline cardigan sweater. Wear it over a basic tank top or long sleeve and a pair of leather pants or a skirt for a chic look. 

$40
$26
Forever 21

Plus Size Embellished Mesh Top

This embellished mesh top would look stunning with a pair of leather pants or over a black bodycon dress. It's one of those tops you'll always look for on those GNO when you don't know what to wear.

$35
$23
Forever 21

Ruched Corset Crop Top

Who doesn't love a corset top that makes you look and feel good? This ruched corset crop top would look stunning with some leather pants or wide-leg trousers. No matter how you style it, you'll be turning heads.

$18
$12
Forever 21

Rhinestone Trucker Jacket

Another one of Madison's party picks, with a bit of an edgier vibe. This rhinestone denim trucker jacket is an easy way to add a bit of playfulness to any outfit. Plus, you can also get the look with the matching rhinestone jeans. It's currently 50% off!

$60
$30
Forever 21

Satin Strapless Maxi Dress

This dress is the moment. The satin strapless look gives it a chic and elevated feel. Get it in plum and black and rock them with your favorite outerwear during all your holiday parties.

$30
$20
Forever 21

One-Shoulder Mesh Bodysuit

This mesh bodysuit is a cute option for the holidays. Wear it with jeans, wide-leg pants or leather pants and some heels to complete the outfit. It's currently on sale for $15, so get it while you can!

$23
$15
Forever 21

Plus Size Faux Leather Blazer

Leather jackets are a total vibe for the winter, and a great layering piece. Wear this faux leather blazer over sweaters and under oversized coats for a chic and trendy look.

$45
$30
Forever 21

Brushed Plaid Duster Coat

Forever 21 is really killing it with the outerwear this season. This plaid duster coat comes in to different colors and would look simply amazing over a slip dress or a denim and cute sweater combo.

$60
$40
Forever 21

Fuzzy Mini Dress & Shrug Sweater Set

This fuzzy mini dress and shrug sweater set is super cute and versatile. Pairing them together feels like the obvious choice, but wearing the fuzzy shrug with a pair of jeans and bodysuit would also look great.

$40
$26
Forever 21

Ribbed Sweater & Mini Skirt Set

This sweater set comes in four perfect shades, so I don't blame you if you want to add more than one to your cart. Wear the look together for a go-to party outfit or pair the sweater with a pair of jeans for something more casual.

$50
$33
Forever 21

Cropped Cable Knit Sweater

This cropped cable knit sweater comes in four different colors, all as cute as the next. Pair the sweater with an oversized coat and some cargo pants for a cozy and cute look. This sweater is simply a winter staple!

$30
$20
Forever 21

Chainmail Crossbody Bag

An accessory pick from Madison's party collection, this bag can be worn as a crossbody or a handbag. It's the perfect going out bag that will definitely receive tons of compliments.

$30
$20
Forever 21

Plus Size Satin Midi Dress

This midi dress in purple is a playful piece you need to add to your cart ASAP, especially since it's on sale for $18. Pair it with some strappy sandals or kitten heels, but hurry— sizes are selling out!

$28
$18
Forever 21

Belted Longline Cardigan Sweater

Talk about cozy! This longline cardigan sweater is versatile and comfortable, and would look super cute paired over a turtleneck top and a pair of jeans or a slip skirt. It comes in two neutral and wearable colors.

$40
$26
Forever 21

Shop some more fashionable and affordable finds with the limited time Nordstrom extra 25% off sale items deal.

