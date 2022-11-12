Is Cole Swindell's Romance With Courtney Little Headed Towards an Engagement? He Says...

When it comes to romance, Cole Swindell certainly isn't singing the blues.
While attending the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9, the country singer had his girlfriend Courtney Little by his side as he walked the red carpet and celebrated his two nominations.
After a year of dating, Cole revealed that an engagement has certainly crossed his mind.
"I think that could happen," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We'll have to see. That's something I've obviously thought about and I've just been waiting for the right person...It's been nice. I'm happy. She's happy and we'll see what happens."
Back in September 2021, Cole featured Courtney in his romantic music video for "Some Habits." But as it turns out, they weren't officially together at the time, according to the country singer.
"I took a shot and asked her [to be in the video] and she said she'd be cool with that," Cole told E! News. "That was kind of our first date having to act like it was a love song video and we didn't really know each other."
Looking back on the footage today, the pair can't help but giggle and acknowledge how far they've come.
"We always laugh and say we wish we could go back and reshoot it," Cole said, "now that we actually are together and feel the way we were acting in the video."
While walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards, the couple's chemistry was undeniable. The pair exchanged kisses in front of photographers before Cole teased what's to come in his music career, including a 2023 tour with Thomas Rhett.
"He's one of the best in the business and just a good person, even more importantly," Cole said when praising his future tour buddy. "I feel like if the world had more Thomas Rhett's, we'd be in a better place."
As for the success of his latest single "She Had Me At Heads Carolina," Cole is thrilled to see country music fans loving the song, including Jo Dee Messina.
"She's always been one of my favorite artists," he said. "To put my own spin on a classic like that with the original songwriters, it's been amazing."