Is Cole Swindell's Romance With Courtney Little Headed Towards an Engagement? He Says...

Watch : Is Cole Swindell Planning to PROPOSE to Girlfriend Courtney Little?

When it comes to romance, Cole Swindell certainly isn't singing the blues.

While attending the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9, the country singer had his girlfriend Courtney Little by his side as he walked the red carpet and celebrated his two nominations.

After a year of dating, Cole revealed that an engagement has certainly crossed his mind.

"I think that could happen," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We'll have to see. That's something I've obviously thought about and I've just been waiting for the right person...It's been nice. I'm happy. She's happy and we'll see what happens."

Back in September 2021, Cole featured Courtney in his romantic music video for "Some Habits." But as it turns out, they weren't officially together at the time, according to the country singer.

"I took a shot and asked her [to be in the video] and she said she'd be cool with that," Cole told E! News. "That was kind of our first date having to act like it was a love song video and we didn't really know each other."