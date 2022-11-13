Olivia Culpo's Kitchen Must-Haves Will Elevate Your Culinary Game

We interviewed Olivia Culpo because we think you'll like her picks. Olivia is a paid spokesperson for Rao's Homemade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Olivia Culpo is also a foodie, thanks to her Italian culture.

"Growing up in a big Italian family, the kitchen was where we all hung out," the multitalented model, influencer and former Miss Universe shares. "I have the best memories of us all in the kitchen making huge dinners together and just laughing the whole time. Even now in my house, we always find ourselves congregating in the kitchen usually cooking and definitely eating."

Naturally, E! turned to Olivia for some insight on her top kitchenware picks, and she delivered. From her go-to pasta sauce for all her favorite Italian recipes to her top kitchen product to gift friends, Olivia came through with some must-have recommendations. Not only are these picks perfect for everyday use, but they'll be especially useful during the holiday season.

Read on to upgrade your kitchen game, the Olivia way.