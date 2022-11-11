Married at First Sight's Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson Break Up

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

It's over for Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson.

The Married at First Sight season 14 couple announced on Nov. 11 that they have split after a year of marriage. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Katina and Olajuwon emphasized they did not make this decision lightly.

"After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the statement read. "However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that at this time, our privacy is respected."

Katina and Olajuwon were the last married couple standing from season 14 of the Lifetime show.

In July, the two reflected on their love story, with Katina telling E! News that the show "does really work as long as you both are there for the right reasons and you really truly want to be married."

She explained, "If you are signing up and you have it in your mind that you're going to see it through and that you're going to be committed, it can be successful."