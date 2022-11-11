Married at First Sight's Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson Break Up

It's over for Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson.
The Married at First Sight season 14 couple announced on Nov. 11 that they have split after a year of marriage. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Katina and Olajuwon emphasized they did not make this decision lightly.
"After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the statement read. "However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that at this time, our privacy is respected."
Katina and Olajuwon were the last married couple standing from season 14 of the Lifetime show.
In July, the two reflected on their love story, with Katina telling E! News that the show "does really work as long as you both are there for the right reasons and you really truly want to be married."
She explained, "If you are signing up and you have it in your mind that you're going to see it through and that you're going to be committed, it can be successful."
As for Olajuwon's advice to other MAFS couples? "Focus on your marriage," he said. "Really get to know your person. Don't sit there and pick on their flaws. See what value they bring to your life and that's how you grow."
Looking back, the couple said at the time that they were glad to be a part of the life-changing reality series.
"I'm most grateful that I got the opportunity to meet him," Katina shared. "I had the opportunity to find someone that I could fall in love with and build a life with and someone who is on the same page as me with my values."
Olajuwon added that he's "grown so much" since appearing on the show, saying, "I don't think I'd be the man who I am today. I know I wouldn't and I needed help getting to the next chapter of being a better me and I couldn't have reached it without this experience."