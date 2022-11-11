Joe Jonas Reveals Why He and Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private

Watch : Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween

Nowadays, keeping his life out of the spotlight is just the way Joe Jonas rolls.

The Jonas Brothers musician explained how his outlook on sharing his personal life with fans changed since meeting wife Sophie Turner.

"I want to feel like an open book," he said in an interview with Mr. Porter. "But when we started dating, I realised that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

But while the musician—who shares daughter Willa 2, and a baby girl, who they welcomed earlier this year, with the Game of Thrones alum—is keeping more aspects of his life private, he acknowledges that being in the public eye is simply a byproduct of his career.

"I come back to why I do this," Joe explained. "I'm still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it.

He added, "Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it's all worth it."