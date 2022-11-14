Simon Cowell Makes Plea to Britney Spears to Rejoin Him on Reality TV

Watch : Simon Cowell Begs Britney Spears to Return to Reality TV

A reality TV reunion fans can only hope for.

Simon Cowell is itching to work with Britney Spears again, The X Factor creator exclusively revealed to E! News 10 years after they both worked alongside each other as judges on the U.S. version of the singing competition series.

"We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it," Cowell told E! News, "there's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her."

If the America's Got Talent judge were to ever have any future projects needing celebrity judges, Cowell wants Spears by his side.