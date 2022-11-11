Here's How to Get a Free Clinique Gift Set That Values for $99 With Your Nordstrom Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love free things, especially when it comes to beauty and skincare?
Right now, you can get a free Clinique beauty set when you spend $37 on Clinique products from Nordstrom. Whether you want to restock on your Clinique favorites, try some new skincare or get to holiday gifting, you can do so while also getting an amazing gift set for free. The set will immediately be added to your order upon checkout!
The set comes with eight top Clinique products, including the Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, All About Eyes Cream-Gel Eye Cream, 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, Liquid Facial Soap Mild, Quickliner for Eyes Intense Eyeliner in Intense Black, Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, High Impact Mascara in Black and a cute Cosmetics Bag.
If you're not sure what you should shop to qualify for the free makeup and skincare set, we've dropped a few must-have recommendations below.
All About Eyes Cream-Gel Eye Cream
This lightweight eye cream helps reduce undereye circles and puffiness around the eyes. It works with all skin types and has over 1,500 positive reviews on Nordstrom. Check it out or restock on it if you already love it, and snag the free set with tons of Clinique goodies.
1 Moisturizer, 2 Ways: Lotion Set $62 Value
Love the Clinique moisturizer or looking to try out a new one? You can snag this moisturizer set with the jumbo and travel size, plus qualify for the gift set. The moisturizer set would also make a great gift for any beauty or skincare buff.
Jumbo Liquid Facial Soap
With over 3,000 five-star reviews, this Clinique facial soap comes in two formulas— one for oily skin types and one that's more mild. Follow with the clarifying lotion for clean, glowing skin.
Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
This overnight mask is a great skincare product for the winter that you can use nightly or as needed, following your typical skincare routine. One user writes, "It is awesome! I have super sensitive skin, this is one of very few lotions that doesn't burn my face. Plus, It is so moisturizing, it's perfect for combating the dry winter weather. It makes my face feel soft and dewy the next morning. Highly recommend!"
Sculptionary Cheek Contouring Palette
This versatile compact cheek contouring palette does it all. It comes in four different palette shades, each of them with the ability to contour, highlight and color your cheeks. Finish off the makeup look with the lipstick that comes in the free gift set when you make this purchase! Pair it with the five-star Clinique blush brush.
Take The Day Off Makeup Remover Micellar Cleansing Towelettes for Face & Eyes $67 Value
The Take the Day Off makeup remover from Clinique has worked wonders for me, so I'll definitely be stocking up on it while taking advantage of the gift freebie. This $47 set with the cleansing towelettes and makeup remover will become one of your most-loved skincare.
Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum
If you're struggling with acne, this product might be a gamechanger for you. One reviewer raves, "On a whim, I added this as another step (in between toner and moisturizer). Within two weeks, I realized I had not had a single breakout and my skin was smoother than ever before. It's now been a couple of months and I've had one or two tiny (no one else sees them except me) kinda pimples. Nothing large, nothing red, nothing raised on my skin. I am so thrilled with this product and really did not expect any change at all."
High Impact Mascara
This mascara comes in both black and a black/brown shade, and the name really does describe its effects. Complete the eye makeup look with any of the sleek eyeliner pencils, and qualify for the free Clinique set.
Happy Body Cream
In the market for a new hydrating body cream that's light and smells good? Get this one from Clinique, plus the free gift set. One user writes, "I have got very dry skin and when wets my hand while working in kitchen it really dries my palm to extreme. I use the for my palm and like it since it hydrates."
