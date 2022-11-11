Here's How to Get a Free Clinique Gift Set That Values for $99 With Your Nordstrom Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't love free things, especially when it comes to beauty and skincare?

Right now, you can get a free Clinique beauty set when you spend $37 on Clinique products from Nordstrom. Whether you want to restock on your Clinique favorites, try some new skincare or get to holiday gifting, you can do so while also getting an amazing gift set for free. The set will immediately be added to your order upon checkout!

The set comes with eight top Clinique products, including the Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, All About Eyes Cream-Gel Eye Cream, 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, Liquid Facial Soap Mild, Quickliner for Eyes Intense Eyeliner in Intense Black, Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, High Impact Mascara in Black and a cute Cosmetics Bag.

If you're not sure what you should shop to qualify for the free makeup and skincare set, we've dropped a few must-have recommendations below.