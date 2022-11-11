Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson Explains Why You Shouldn't Expect Grey Worm in Jon Snow's Spinoff

Watch : Jacob Anderson on If Grey Worm Would Appear in Jon Snow GoT Sequel

Jacob Anderson isn't preparing to pick up his Unsullied armor any time soon.

The Game of Thrones alum, who played loyal soldier Grey Worm for five seasons on the HBO hit series, revealed to E! News that he doesn't expect to reprise his role for the planned Jon Snow spinoff series. Why? According to Anderson, it doesn't make sense for the characters given how they left things.

"I think it'd be pretty tense if he did," he said. "I think the only way that Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow."

When Game of Thrones fans last saw Grey Worm, the Master of War demanded justice after Jon killed Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Ultimately, Jon (Kit Harington) was sent back up north to the wall—but left with the wildings to start anew. Grey Worm, meanwhile, departed Westeros for Naath with Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers.

So not only is it unlikely that the commander of the Unsullied army plans to go beyond the wall in the future, Anderson theorized that Grey Worm has zero interest in seeing Jon again. "That was quite a significant condition of [Jon] living," he continued, "was that I don't ever want to see your face again. I'm gonna go my way. And you're gonna go your way."

He added, "I'd be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again."